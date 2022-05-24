In the past year or so, Black Sherif has built quite a name for himself with viral singles like “Ade Akye,” “Ankonam,” “First Sermon,” “Men,” “Goldigga,” “Assignment,” and “Second Sermon,” the last of which also spawned a remix alongside Burna Boy. He’s also lended his talents to the likes of Smallgod, Vic Mensa, Ivorial Doll, Darkoo, Malcolm Nuna, and Yaw Tog.

Back in March, Sherif returned with a new single titled “Kwaku the Traveller,” a Joker Nharna-produced offering that sees the rising Ghanaian star reflecting on his youth while criticizing those who don’t expect kids to make mistakes:

“Kwaku Killa don’t lie when I say I did it, I did it, big stacks big cash my way but still I fumbled it, under one minute, still I can’t believe, but I can’t blame myself for this shit, I knew mandem was born for this shit, of course I fucked up, who never fuck up hands in the air, no hands? Still I can’t believe, you know what I mean, I was young what you expect from me? It is what it is, but I keep going o, more like a rolling stone…”

Now, fans are able to enjoy the official visual for “Kwaku the Traveller,” which sees direction from David Nicol-Sey. The three and a half-minute clip sees Sherif in a variety of situations throughout, including in the midst of a press conference, in a spiritual seance of sorts with older women, on a luxurious outing with friends at a lavish residence, on the run from police, and in a gym on a treadmill before being abruptly taken down by authorities.

Taking to social media following the single’s original release. Black Sherif revealed that “Kwaku the Traveller” had both topped the Apple Music chart in Ghana and peaked within the top ten in Nigeria. More recently, he could also be seen rubbing shoulders with Kendrick Lamar during the Compton star’s African excursion, raising hopes that there might be another big collab in the future.

Press play on “Kwaku the Traveller” below.