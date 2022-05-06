By Angel Saunders
  /  05.06.2022

As REVOLT previously reported, self-proclaimed relationship guru Kevin Samuels passed away yesterday (May 5). Rumors regarding his death circulated on social media earlier in the evening as fans and critics wondered if the news was true.

Sadly, “REVOLT Black News” was able to confirm the hearsay after speaking with reliable sources.

Today (May 6), Samuels’ mother has broken her silence about her son’s untimely death.

According to NBC News, Beverly Samuels-Burch learned about his passing from social media posts.

“That was a terrible thing for social media to put that out. I didn’t even know. I hadn’t even been notified. All I’m doing is requesting that people pray for us,” she said in a statement to the outlet.

Reports from the Atlanta Police Department state that officers received a call “regarding a person injured.” When they arrived to the apartment on East Paces Ferry Road NE, first responders were said to already be performing CPR on the man. He was later identified as Samuels.

Sources say a woman was present at the apartment at the time of the incident. Allegedly, Samuels had begun complaining of chest pains. The woman asked if he needed assistance just before Samuels collasped. She then dialed 911.

Kevin Samuels was a polarizing figure who rose to fame for the dating advice he shelled out to Black men and women. The life coach and image consultant posted online videos that broached topics such as “How Much Do You Cost to Submit?” and “Modern Women Are Average at Best?” Often criticized for his hot takes, Samuels recently went viral for likening women of a certain age to “leftovers.” “If you live to 35 and you’re not married, you’re a leftover,” he said.

“You’re leftover. Men know you may have a problem,” he went on.

Fans and critics clashed on Twitter once the rumor of the controversial figure’s passing surfaced.

Tags in this article:
Tags
Kevin Samuels

Trending
News

Controversial YouTuber Kevin Samuels passes away

Kevin Samuels, known for his controversial YouTube videos and dating takes, has passed away.
By Shanique Yates
  /  05.05.2022
The Crew League

King Combs vs. Rowdy Rebel | The Crew League (S2, Ep. 3)

Rowdy Rebel and the Shhh Gang shoot it out with King Combs and the CYN ...
By Isha Thorpe
  /  06.18.2021
The Crew League

King Combs vs. Pardison Fontaine (Semi-Finals) | ‘The Crew League’ (S2, Ep. 6)

In the most dramatic Crew League game yet, King Combs and The CYN Mob battle against Pardison Fontaine ...
By Isha Thorpe
  /  07.09.2021
REVOLT BLACK NEWS

Viola Davis’ Michelle Obama critics, Megan Thee Stallion & more | 'REVOLT BLACK NEWS Weekly'

This week on an all-new “REVOLT Black News Weekly” segment, we talk Viola Davis’ viral ...
By REVOLT
  /  04.29.2022
View More