As REVOLT previously reported, self-proclaimed relationship guru Kevin Samuels passed away yesterday (May 5). Rumors regarding his death circulated on social media earlier in the evening as fans and critics wondered if the news was true.

Sadly, “REVOLT Black News” was able to confirm the hearsay after speaking with reliable sources.

Today (May 6), Samuels’ mother has broken her silence about her son’s untimely death.

According to NBC News, Beverly Samuels-Burch learned about his passing from social media posts.

“That was a terrible thing for social media to put that out. I didn’t even know. I hadn’t even been notified. All I’m doing is requesting that people pray for us,” she said in a statement to the outlet.

Reports from the Atlanta Police Department state that officers received a call “regarding a person injured.” When they arrived to the apartment on East Paces Ferry Road NE, first responders were said to already be performing CPR on the man. He was later identified as Samuels.

Sources say a woman was present at the apartment at the time of the incident. Allegedly, Samuels had begun complaining of chest pains. The woman asked if he needed assistance just before Samuels collasped. She then dialed 911.

Kevin Samuels was a polarizing figure who rose to fame for the dating advice he shelled out to Black men and women. The life coach and image consultant posted online videos that broached topics such as “How Much Do You Cost to Submit?” and “Modern Women Are Average at Best?” Often criticized for his hot takes, Samuels recently went viral for likening women of a certain age to “leftovers.” “If you live to 35 and you’re not married, you’re a leftover,” he said.

“You’re leftover. Men know you may have a problem,” he went on.

Fans and critics clashed on Twitter once the rumor of the controversial figure’s passing surfaced.