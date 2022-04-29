Today (April 29), Concert Crush: The Travis Scott Festival Tragedy began playing in theaters and the Houston rapper’s lawyers are not here for it.

The film’s director Charlie Minn began showing the film today in Texas. The movie has a very clear focus on November’s tragic Astroworld concert that claimed the lives of 10 people. Around 300 others were reportedly injured.

Scott, along with Live Nation, is currently facing multiple civil lawsuits from the incident that could result in $750 million in damages.

Ricardo Ramos, an attorney for several plaintiffs in the lawsuits, is actually a producer for the film. Plaintiffs also appear in Concert Crush.

Sources say the “Love Galore” rapper‘s representatives have described the film as a “propaganda piece.” They continued to call it a “farce financed by and containing content from members of the plaintiff’s legal teams, who, weeks after a tragedy, sought to exploit and benefit financially from it, with the clear goals of making money and swaying future juries and public opinion.”

Scott’s team added, “It’s a profit play and a publicity stunt, with no support from the film industry, no distribution, and from a director with no respect from his field who has been termed a ‘trauma pornographer.'”

Neal Manne and Kevin Yanowsky — lawyers for Live Nation — released a letter stating they have concerns that the movie could have a negative impact on the trial.

The letter read, “The involvement of plaintiffs’ lawyers in the film, and the publicity the filmmakers and producers are trying to generate for it raise significant issues about efforts to taint the jury pool.”

Since the deaths at his concert, Scott had not performed at any major shows. Organizers from bookings that he did have lined up began to back out of their agreements. Only recently has Scott gotten back to performing — giving a couple of impromptu performances at afterparties.

The “Sicko Mode” rapper’s first show since Astroworld will happen on May 7 in Miami during Race Week. He’ll also be doing his first festival since the tragedy which includes three Primavera Sound festival events in South America in November.