More alarming details surrounding the death of Tyre Sampson during a ride at an amusement park have been revealed. ABC News reports that the harness on the drop-tower ride was adjusted right before the teen onboarded the ride.

Sampson died after he fell from the FreeFall drop tower ride at an amusement park located in Florida. New findings suggest that the 14-year-old exceeded the weight limit of the ride. He weighed 300 pounds. It is also now been uncovered that the specific seat that he had been sitting in had been manually adjusted with the harnesses widened to better fit him.

Florida’s commissioner of agriculture and consumer services, Nicole Fried said that the changes made to the seatbelt were “almost double that of a normal restraint opening range.”

The family civil rights attorney, Ben Crump, is representing the case and added that the situation was “completely preventable.” He also announced that an investigation of what exactly led to the teen’s death is also currently underway.

Upon falling to his death, reports conclude that Sampson “slipped through the gap between the seat and harness,” as the ride slowed down.

Located at ICON Park in Orlando, the FreeFall drop tower ride has been deemed the world’s tallest free-standing drop tower.

Per the investigation, there were no accounts of a mechanical or electric failure during the time of the ride.

“As you might imagine, the family is in shock,” said Florida Representative Geraldine Thompson. “You send your 14-year-old son away for spring break and he does not return alive. So, they’re in shock.”

She also added that she was “very disturbed” by the report’s conclusion.

Videos captured by bystanders quickly spread across social media following the tragedy capturing the attention of many people including rapper YK Osiris who offered to donate $15,000 toward funeral costs..