As previously reported by REVOLT, today (April 18), the world learned of the untimely death of DJ Kay Slay. New York radio station HOT 97 broke the news that DJ Kay Slay — whose real name is Keith Grayson — had passed away.

While the news of Grayson’s death continues to spread, shocked fans have flooded social media to join in remembering his legacy.

Radio host Peter Rosenberg, who worked with Grayson at Hot 97, spoke of how working with the icon made him “proud.”

“Woke up to the awful news that we lost DJ Kay Slay. The man was the human embodiment of hip hop. Graf legend, DJ legend, mixtape legend so unique, so iconic … when I first got to @hot97–working with Slay was one of the things that made me so proud to be here .. RIP… , “ Rosenberg tweeted.

A commenter replied by stating that the news was a horrible way to start the new week before adding, “This guy will never know the impact his ‘intros’ had on a mid-2000s suburban NJ high school football locker room. We might have played this 30x a week from May-December in the weight room. RIP.”

From his graffiti art as “Dez” to his days on the turntables, Grayson defined hip hop. “The Drama King” put out hundreds of mixtapes throughout his career and has worked with the biggest names in hip hop including Fat Joe, Jay-Z, 50 Cent, Jadakiss and countless others.

In 1983 the New York native was featured in the documentary Style Wars. The film highlighted the growing subculture of hip hop in the late ‘70s and early ‘80s with a focus on graffiti and breakdancing. Many credit Grayson as a true hip hop icon that has always been for the culture.

Grayson passed away on April 17 following a battle with COVID-19. He was 55.

An official statement from The Grayson Family on the passing of Keith Grayson aka DJ Kay Slay: pic.twitter.com/nUZn55k3yh — HOT 97 (@HOT97) April 18, 2022

I cant remember how many nights I got ampd when I heard WARNING…WARNING… THE DRAMA KING IS NOW IN THE BUILDING !!! DJ KAY SLAY YOU WILL BE MISSED BUT YOUR IMPACT LIVES FOREVER… — 🔥💪🏽#SaltInTheGame💪🏽🔥 (@MadamMoneySays) April 18, 2022

Woke up to the awful news that we lost DJ Kay Slay. The man was the human embodiment of hip hop. Graf legend, DJ legend, mixtape legend … so unique, so iconic ,.. when I first got to @hot97 — working with Slay was one of the things that made me so proud to be here .. RIP.. — Peter Rosenberg (@Rosenbergradio) April 18, 2022

If this DJ Kay Slay news is true man I'm hurt bro he had the mixtape world in his hands at one point and premiered Ether by Nas, he basically seen every era of hip hop RIP. — Ahmed🇸🇴/A Depressed Lakers Fan (@big_business_) April 18, 2022

RIP DJ KAY SLAY, he held hip-hop down since the start of it pic.twitter.com/ZXyUmUXqcW — CZARFACE (@Czarface_Eso) April 18, 2022

FUCKKKK 😢😢 RIP DJ KAY SLAY! 55 Years Old Man SMH pic.twitter.com/nqRI7tdO0w — First Class 🏁 (@1DJFirstClass) April 18, 2022

Still the best shit talking I’ve heard on a record. R.I.P. The Drama King, DJ Kay Slay.

👑 😢🕊 pic.twitter.com/laEUE2ureJ — Dynamics • £ (@theDYNAMICS) April 18, 2022

RIP Keith Grayson, aka Dezzy Dez, aka DJ Kay Slay. Down for Hip Hop since the beginning. From Style Wars to the Streetsweeper mixtapes, he was a great graffiti artist and hugely influential DJ. Sad times. Rest In Paradise 🙌 pic.twitter.com/w6onhkAJmQ — aka Jimbo Jones (@jimbojonestown) April 18, 2022

In our hearts forever. Rest in Peace, DJ Kay Slay. pic.twitter.com/6yWr0nYYWj — TIDAL (@TIDAL) April 18, 2022

When I started gettin serious about DJing one of the most important films I was told to watch was Style Wars. Everyone in that doc was someone I immediately studied and it’s helped shaped my own style. It’s hard to see such pivotal pillars of hip hop go. RIP DEZ aka DJ Kay Slay. pic.twitter.com/sfjIQsaiZI — M*G*W (@emgeedub) April 18, 2022

Harlem, Manhattan (1983). A 17-yr-old Dez TFP, also known as DJ Kay Slay, painting a car at a train yard. Photographed by Martha Cooper. pic.twitter.com/CczxOX4DNI — AMERIKA IN BLACK:202/410 (@AmerikaInBlack) April 18, 2022

DJ Kay Slay aka Dez, the legendary graffiti artist turned prolific DJ, reportedly passed away this evening. He's been an active, vital part of Hip Hop for nearly 40 years. pic.twitter.com/5rQHwgkyFs — Ruben || Check the Rhyme (@checktherhyme1_) April 18, 2022