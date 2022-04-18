By Angel Saunders
  /  04.18.2022

As previously reported by REVOLT, today (April 18), the world learned of the untimely death of DJ Kay Slay. New York radio station HOT 97 broke the news that DJ Kay Slay — whose real name is Keith Grayson — had passed away.

While the news of Grayson’s death continues to spread, shocked fans have flooded social media to join in remembering his legacy.

Radio host Peter Rosenberg, who worked with Grayson at Hot 97, spoke of how working with the icon made him “proud.”

“Woke up to the awful news that we lost DJ Kay Slay. The man was the human embodiment of hip hop. Graf legend, DJ legend, mixtape legend so unique, so iconic … when I first got to @hot97–working with Slay was one of the things that made me so proud to be here .. RIP… , “ Rosenberg tweeted.

A commenter replied by stating that the news was a horrible way to start the new week before adding, “This guy will never know the impact his ‘intros’ had on a mid-2000s suburban NJ high school football locker room. We might have played this 30x a week from May-December in the weight room. RIP.”

From his graffiti art as “Dez” to his days on the turntables, Grayson defined hip hop. “The Drama King” put out hundreds of mixtapes throughout his career and has worked with the biggest names in hip hop including Fat Joe, Jay-Z, 50 Cent, Jadakiss and countless others.

In 1983 the New York native was featured in the documentary Style Wars. The film highlighted the growing subculture of hip hop in the late ‘70s and early ‘80s with a focus on graffiti and breakdancing. Many credit Grayson as a true hip hop icon that has always been for the culture.

Grayson passed away on April 17 following a battle with COVID-19. He was 55.

Tags in this article:
Tags
DJ Kay Slay

Trending
Interest

8 of “Bet on Black” contestants Kalu and J’Maica’s favorite Black-owned products

REVOLT caught up with BLK Girls Green House owners Kalkidan “Kalu” Gebreyohannes and J’Maica Roxanne ...
By Gina Fleites
  /  04.13.2022
Assets Over Liabilities

T.I. on real estate, his business endeavors and more | 'Assets Over Liabilities'

T.I. visits “Assets Over Liabilities” hosts Rashad Bilal and Troy Millings for a conversation on ...
By REVOLT
  /  12.23.2021
Big Facts

Lil Duval, Sukihana, Project Pat, Big Homies House & Lil Scrappy join "Big Facts Live"

The “Big Facts” crew is live from the Buckhead Theatre in Atlanta, GA to celebrate ...
By REVOLT
  /  01.04.2022
Assets Over Liabilities

Pretty Vee on "Wild N' Out," turning funny to money and more | 'Assets Over Liabilities'

Pretty Vee joins hosts Rashad Bilal and Troy Millings for a new episode of “Assets ...
By REVOLT
  /  12.16.2021
View More