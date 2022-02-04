Chuck D and Kurtis Blow are working hard to secure protections for creators in the hip hop and R&B community. The legends and their newly-founded Hip Hop Alliance teamed up with SAG-AFTRA to teach artists, lawmakers and the media about the challenges often faced by artists in the industry.

“We are actually proud to announce the partnership with SAG-AFTRA and the Hip Hop Alliance” Blow, the Hip Hop Alliance Vice President, said in an interview with AllHipHop. He said that the organizations would work to “build a better future for future hip hop artists, and the entire music industry.” “We want to join forces to promote fair wages, royalties and health, and retirement benefits for all artists because they are in a bad way,” he explained. “Because of the pandemic everything is shut down and it is so difficult to make a living.” They are also aiming to educate artists about exploitative contracts as well as SAG-AFTRA and its role in protecting artists and their livelihoods through legislation and policy change.

“Hip Hop culture is the hottest scene in society today. Everyone around the globe is tuning in to listen to what hip hop has to say,” Blow told HipHopDX. “We truly live in a Hip Hop generation. Rap music is the No. 1 streamed music on the planet. The agreement between SAG-AFTRA and the Hip Hop Alliance will bring many benefit options to the culture in the near future. Caring for people will save lives like SAG-AFTRA did for me.”

Hip Hop Alliance’s collaboration with SAG-AFTRA comes months after TIDAL took measures to increase benefits for their artists. The streaming service now offers direct payouts and fan-centered royalties, which allows artists to benefit from the number of streams they get.

“AT TIDAL, our goal is simple: create a place that is better for artists and their fans,” the music app wrote. “Because we love music. And the artists who create it. And the fans who crave it. Our focus hasn’t changed and our commitment is only growing stronger.”