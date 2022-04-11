Back in Februrary, $NOT unleashed his Ethereal project, a 14-track body of work that boasts a strong list of features including Juicy J, A$AP Rocky, Trippie Redd, Kevin Abstract, Joey Bada$$ and newcomer Teddi Jones. Since its release, fans have been able to enjoy exciting visuals for cuts like “5AM” and the A$AP Rocky-assised “Doja.”

Over the weekend, $NOT returned with another offering, this time for “Benzo.” In the newly released clip, $NOT is seen joyriding in his ’90s 500SL Benz to a Florida party with his crew of roadsters. The Eem Triplin and PinkGrillz88 co-produced beat serves as the perfect hype backtrack for $NOT’s energetic flow:

Hello, that is my bitch Shaniqua (Hello) I might dip like I’m John Cena/ I got BB’s on BB’s on BB’s (What’s up?) I got shit you can’t see on TV (Yeah)/ I might pull up and rock out the show (Uh-huh) It’s a Glock, lil’ n***a, get low (That’s right)/ I got n***as and bitches on go (Bitch) man, fuck your set/ Fuck your clique (Yeah) Fuck your bitch (Fuck)/

Preceding the release, $NOT gave fans an exciting taste of what was to come by dropping off the aforementioned “Doja” single with A$AP Rocky. The accompanying music video was directed by HIDJI, produced by AWGE, and features an intro from none other than legendary MTV VJ John Norris. His last body of work before this was his 2020 album Beautiful Havoc. That album arrived on Oct. 30th via 300 Entertainment. In terms of visuals from Beautiful Havoc, we have been able to enjoy cuts like “Life,” “Like Me” with iann dior and “Sangria” with Denzel Curry.

Be sure to press play on $NOT’s brand new music video for “Benzo” down below.