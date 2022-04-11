According to various reports, a 15-year-old has been arrested in connection with a fatal stabbing that took place during a parade in Mount Vernon, NY. Said parade took place in celebration of Mount Vernon STEAM Academy’s basketball team, who won their area’s championship some weeks prior.

The incident took place this past Saturday (April 9) just before 4 in the afternoon, when — according to a statement made by Westchester County District Attorney Mimi Rocah — the unnamed suspect stabbed a 16-year-old, who was pronounced dead while in route to nearby Jacobi Medical Center. Another 15-year-old was also stabbed in the apparent melee, and has been treated for injuries that weren’t life-threatening.

Mount Vernon mayor Shawyn Patterson Howard also spoke on the unfortunate tragedy:

“I am devastated and completely outraged. We began our day celebrating the greatness and success of our youth and we ended it with a young life that has been taken by senseless and inexcusable violence. The mental emotional and spiritual health of our community especially of our children must be the priority and we must come together. As a community our common unity must be the safety and healthy development of our young people. Our heartfelt prayers and condolences go out to the family, friends and the entire community of Mount Vernon.”

The 16-year-old’s name was found to be Kayla Green, which was revealed by her mother, Lavern Gordon, through a series of emotional Instagram messages that saw Green in the hospital, in celebration of her sweet sixteen, and during a moment with her cheerleading coach:

“They took my baby away from me, they murdered my child and then bragging about it but I leave all vengeance to God, everyone that’s reaching out to me tagging me reposting it I really appreciate it I saw it thank you guys so much I am not strong please pray for me while I try to pray for myself…”

Those looking to support Kayla Green’s family can do so via Gordon’s GoFundMe.