During a recent comedy show, Chris Rock’s brother Tony mentioned that there were “a lot of Rock brothers,” and now another one has come forward to speak out against Will Smith’s Oscars antics — and Jada Pinkett Smith’s alopecia.

Chris’ younger brother Kenny has opened up and shared his views about Smith’s slap at the 94th Academy Awards, which was seen around the world on live tv on March 27.

In a statement to the LA Times, Kenny said, “It eats at me watching it over and over again because you’ve seen a loved one being attacked and there’s nothing you can do about it.” He continued, “My brother was no threat to him and you just had no respect for him at that moment. You just belittled him in front of millions of people that watch the show.”

As most now know, on the night of the Oscars, as Chris — a well-accomplished comedian — served as one of the hosts for the evening, he told a few jokes on stage and as most comedians do, he incorporated his audience.

During his time on stage, Chris made a quick joke referencing Smith’s wife, Pinkett, to Demi Moore’s character in the movie G.I. Jane. The joke pointed out Pinkett’s lack of hair. Pinkett, who suffers from the hair loss disease alopecia did not find this amusing, prompting Smith to take matters into his own hands — literally.

According to the LA Times, Kenny said that Chris did not know that Pinkett suffered from alopecia.

Pinkett, like many stars who rose to fame in the 90s — Nia Long, Halle Berry and Toni Braxton — has worn her hair short for the majority of her career.

After the assault took place, Smith did remain in attendance and went on to win the Academy Award for Best Actor for his role in King Richard. However, as backlash has intensified including industry peers speaking out against his actions and complaints to the FCC, Smith has resigned from The Academy.