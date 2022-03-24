Back in July, Fireboy DML unveiled the infectious single “Peru,” which sees production from Shizzi and is centered around both a celebratory night and a show-stopping love interest. He later on unveils a remix that added on the stylings of megastar Ed Sheeran. The Award-winning Nigerian artist decided he wanted to revamp the hit once again and was joined by Blxst and 21 Savage for the latest edition of the track that dropped last month.

Now, he returns for his first solo release of 2022, his freshly dropped “Playboy” single. On the new track, Fireboy provides yet another smooth vibe perfect for the nighttime:

She wanna roll with the man dem when I drop you know it’s an anthem (ah-ah)/ Girl you wanna play with a big playboy like me (ah!), girl you wanna play with a big playboy like me/ Pull up in the club with all my G’s when we outside is an all night thing

Yeah dem start to shake when they call my name, don’t play with a boy like me/ Who you else know live a life like this LA to Houston to NYC /I’m always on the road, emi ọmọ oro, don’t play with a guy like this

The aforementioned “Peru” marks Fireboy’s first entry on Billboard’s Hot 100 list. The hit track has achieved 300 million streams so far and continues to make strides in charting around the globe, peaking #2 on the UK Top 40 chart and being the second most streamed song in Nigeria.

In addition to “Peru,” Fireboy has also spent the year stealing the show on tracks like Cheque’s “History,” DJ Spinall’s “Sere (Remix),” WSTRN’s “Be My Guest,” Rotimi’s “Weapon,” and D Smoke‘s “Sleepwalking.” Hopefully, he’s also been working on an official follow-up to last year’s Apollo.

Be sure to press play on “Playboy” by Fireboy DML down below.