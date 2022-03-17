KeKe Wyatt‘s unborn baby will be born with a genetic disorder. According to the singer, her 11th child has tested positive for Trisomy 13, a chromosomal disorder typically associated with intellectual disability and physical abnormalities, including heart defects and extra fingers or toes.

The unfortunate revelation was subtly disclosed to fans in attendance at a show she held over the weekend. While performing one of her songs, she sang, “And recently I found out the doctor say my baby has Trisomy 13.”

Sharing the news, Wyatt later admitted, was a spur-of-the-moment decision made with other mothers in mind. “I felt in my spirit to share or encourage another woman that might have to face this battle,” she wrote on Instagram.

She also took the time to address the comments she received after her admission.

To the “rude,” “cruel” and “disgusting” people who made “disparaging” comments about her pregnancy, the R&B songstress wrote: “Say what y’all want about me, I’m use[d] to it…No weapon formed against me will prosper anyway. BUT a[n] innocent unborn baby?? Be careful putting your mouth on people. I pray that God gives you grace when Life comes knocking on your front door & you won’t reap what u are sowing.”

Wyatt then expressed her appreciation for the supporters behind positive messages. “For all of the POSITIVE stories, emails and support I’m getting THANK YOU!” she penned. “I will not let the negativity drain all of my positive energy. I work hard and my husband and I take care of ALL our children with NO help but GODS OK.”

The update about Wyatt’s baby-to-be comes three weeks after she revealed she and her husband, Zackariah Darring, were expecting. Per her Instagram post, she learned the news the day after her maternity shoot and is leaning on her faith to help her through. “We will continue to believe the report of the Lord!” she wrote.

