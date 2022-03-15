Traci Braxton’s husband Kevin Surratt Sr. shared a tear-jerking tribute to his late wife, who sadly passed away from esophageal cancer on Saturday (March 12).

Surratt, Braxton’s husband of 25 years, broke his silence on her death in an Instagram post on Sunday (March 13), writing, “It took a lot for me to post this. It’s with a heavy heart I must say I’ve los[t] the love of my life [Traci Braxton] due to her battle with cancer.”

Sharing a series of photos with his wife, Surratt called Braxton his “dream girl,” his “world,” the “Bonnie” to his Clyde and his “everything.”

“I’m lost without you,” he concluded the heartbreaking post. “What am I supposed to do now… May God give me strength. Thank you for our life we had together. Until we meet again baby girl. Eternal love my forever & ever.”

As reported by REVOLT, Surratt revealed to TMZ on Saturday that 50-year-old Braxton passed away following a private battle with esophageal cancer.

“We have come to a time where we must inform the public that after a year of privately undergoing a series of treatment for esophageal cancer our beloved Traci Braxton has gone on to glory,” he told the outlet in a statement.

Braxton’s sisters and son also posted about her passing over the weekend.

“When I heard the news about my mother being sick first thing she said was I’m going to fight and beat this,” Braxton’s son Kevin Jr. wrote on Instagram. “She fought to the end and today she’s at peace. I love my mother forever and this hurts so much but I’m at peace knowing she isn’t in pain anymore. I love you ma. I’m going to miss you.”

See Surratt’s tribute post to his wife on Instagram below. We at REVOLT continue to keep Braxton’s family and friends in our thoughts and prayers.