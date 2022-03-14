Having already collaborated with the likes of Lil Pump, Famous Dex, YoungBoy Never Broke Again, and Lil Peep, Bighead has spent the past few years solidifying his place as one of the hottest producers in hip hop. More recently, he’s aligned himself with rising star KILLKODY, and the duo have already set fire to speakers with tracks like “Patrick Swayze,” “Suicide,” and “Xybergoth.”

Over the weekend, Bighead and KILLKODY added to the aforementioned with “Backend,” which features some additional assistance from Lil Tracy and shows how focused all parties are when it comes to making money:

“Give a fuck ’bout a friend, yea, all I want is the backend, got too many hoes like a pimp, I told that bitch, ‘Count up the backend,’ yea, bitch, I’m smokin’ hemp, Maserati wit’ the tints, all this bitch want is a glimpse…”

Hailing from Cleveland, KILLKODY has receiving a lot of exposure over the past year or so, much in part thanks to his avant garde, genre-bending approach to music. Surprisingly, his earlier “influences” are decidedly more grounded in rap, as KODY revealed in an interview with Nonsense Collection:

“I fuck with 50 Cent. Like my mom used to make me turn that shit off … that was my favorite rapper growing up. Then I hopped on my Sosa [Chief Keef] shit. … I always kept that, like–I fuck with that music so hard, but, like, on my goth shit … I always fucked with Band of Horses … my favorite artist is Jimi Hendrix, or like [The Doors’ frontman] Jim Morrison. Nobody really influenced me … when I started making music, but it’s hella rappers that I fuck with. I fuck with everybody for real.”

Press play on KILLKODY, Lil Tracy, and Bighead’s “Backend” below. Hopefully, there’s plenty more music from these artists to follow.