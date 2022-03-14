What’s up, everybody? I’m Legendary Lade. Welcome back to Kickin’ Facts, where I highlight the latest and greatest of the many sneaker drops. We’re heading towards spring, and with that comes slide season. The adidas Yeezy slides are among the most popular in the market thanks to their style and functionality, so it was only a matter of time before we got an all-black pair. Dubbed the “Onyx” slides, they first surfaced in February. Around the same time, Ye (formerly known as Kanye West) started promoting his new album, Donda 2.

Expanding on the current Yeezy slide DNA, the Onyx pair, which is made in China, is fully constructed of durable and lightweight EVA foam. EVA foam is also known as rubber or foam rubber, hence the name of the slide’s sister shoe, the Foam Runners. EVA foam benefits include water resistance and its easy-to-clean exterior. Adding to the minimalist, sleek design of this pair, is the tooth-like outsole which provides additional height, comfort and traction. Adidas’ three-stripe logo branding at the heel completes the slide’s design.

Ye has preached about making affordable footwear available to the masses for a long time, and this is one of his direct answers to that. Reasonably priced with great durability and aesthetics, this is a knockout in my opinion. Add to the fact that it’s easily wearable outside and full-‘fit friendly, and you can’t find much fault in his adidas Yeezy slide series. The only suggestion I would give is that you purchase the nearest size up if you are in-between sizes like me. Are these the best slides ever created? That’s up to you to decide. Let me know your thoughts. The adidas Yeezy Slide Onyx was released in March 2022 in full family sizes and retailed for $60.

Photo credit: Appatunity