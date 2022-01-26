A sentencing date has been set for Jussie Smollett, the actor who was convicted last month of staging a fake hate crime. According to CNN, he is scheduled to be sentenced on Mar. 10.

As REVOLT previously reported, last month, Smollett was found guilty on five of six counts of felony disorderly conduct for making false reports to police that he was the victim of a hate crime.

Back in 2019, the “Empire” actor, who is Black and gay, alleged that he was assaulted by two men who beat him, doused him in bleach, placed a noose around his neck and yelled racist and homophobic slurs at him. He also claimed that the men yelled, “This is MAGA country.”

As the investigation into the attack continued, authorities began to question Smollett’s role in everything. Police said he paid two brothers to help him orchestrate the hate crime in an attempt to gain more publicity. Subsequently, Smollett was charged with six counts of disorderly conduct on suspicion of making false reports to the police for the hoax.

During the trial, Abimbola Osundairo took the stand to testify that he and his brother Olabinjo Osundairo were paid $3,500 to stage the attack. “He explained he wanted me to fake beat him up,” he told jurors. Abimbola also revealed that he agreed to the plan because he believed Smollett “could help further” his acting career.

However, Smollett denied those claims and testified that he paid Abimbola $3,500 for nutrition and training advice. He also said that he did not initially notify the police because he did not trust them.