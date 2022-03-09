Just last Friday (Mar. 4), Kojey Radical unveiled his latest body of work Reason To Smile. The new project contains 15 cuts and collaborations alongside names like Tiana Major9, Kelis, Masego, Wretch 32, Shakka, Rexx Life Raj, and more. Preceding the official release were well-received singles like “Payback,” “Gangsta” and “War Outside.”

Today (Mar. 9), Kojey keeps the momentum going by sharing the offiical visualizer for “Talkin'” from the project. Equipped with assists from Tiana Major9 and Kelis, the new artistic visual features animated versions of the artists on a rooftop as various different communication devices float around them. On the track, Kojey kicks things off with his hard-hitting, assertive delivery:

Need no introductions, they know who we are, big black man from Ghana/ Step forward like I’m Nkrumah, who Jah bless, no man can curse/ Woke up like goodness gracious, I still pray for freedom bro bro still got pendin’ cases/ Bad energy contagious, miss me with it, I just like my space

Still no love for a pagan, too much trust nearly got man snaked/ Serpents move in circles, I keep mine the tightest/ The wisest move in silence and this kick-back, Leonidas/ Grеw up in the dungeon

Kojey Radical’s last body of work prior to Reason To Smile was 2019’s Cashmere Tears. That project featured 10 songs and a single guest appearance from Amaarae.

In the midst of an exciting start to her 2022, East London songstress Tiana Major9 officially is ready to share her new project Fool Me Once next week on March 15. She unveiled the first collaboration single from the upcoming body of work, “2 Seater” featuring Smino and then followed up with “Try Peace” shortly after.

Be sure to press play on “Talkin” by Kojey Radical featuring Kelis and Tiana Major9 down below.