In the midst of an exciting start to her 2022, East London songstress Tiana Major9 officially is ready to share her new project Fool Me Once next week on March 15. She unveiled the first collaboration single from the upcoming body of work, “2 Seater” featuring Smino. Tiana swiftly follows-up today (Mar. 4) with “Try Peace,” a PRGRSHN-produced soft track that share intimate feelings of the serenity felt with that special someone:

Move in closer it’s what I want something tells me/ That it’s wrong when, logic tells me, you’re the one/ I can’t help that, it’s just a natural response I wanna say that/ Maybe it’s my heavy heart (Maybe it’s my heavy heart) won’t take what it’s ready for (For)/ Damn my inner saboteur, stubborn and likes holding on but

Whenever, whenever we’re sitting here together, I question our forever and somehow I forget wе/ Have all this to remembеr I never have to worry at all, maybe you’re what I need, maybe I should try peace/ ‘Cause I know how to break, I’m seeing better days with your way

So far in her fruitful career, Tiana has already received nominations for “Best Female Act” and “Best R&B/Soul Act” at the 2021 MOBO Awards. Recognizing the power of her collaboration with EARTHGANG, “Collide,” from Queen & Slim: The Soundtrack, Tiana Major9 notably garnered a GRAMMY Award nomination in the category of “Best R&B Song.”

She is currently on the road with Jazmine Sullivan on the “Heaux Tales” Tour. The six-week jaunt kicked off on Valentine’s Day at Commodore Ballroom in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, visits major markets coast-to-coast, and concludes on March 30 at House of Blues Chicago in Chicago, IL.

Be sure to press play on Tiana Major9’s brand new “Try Peace” music video down below.