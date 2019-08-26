Image Image Credit E! Entertainment / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt E! LIVE FROM THE RED CARPET -- 64th Grammy Awards -- Pictured: Ester Dean --

Ester Dean’s songwriting credits read like a greatest-hits playlist of some of pop and R&B’s biggest stars. Dubbed “The Song Machine” after a 2012 New Yorker article, she has written chart-topping songs for Rihanna, Beyoncé, Nicki Minaj, Usher, and more. Her ability to craft unforgettable hooks and genre-blending anthems has made her one of the most influential behind-the-scenes forces in the culture.

Aside from penning chart-topping hits for some of our favorite artists, she’s also amassed personal success with her very own music. Back in 2009, she entered the Top 40 with her single “Drop it Low,” followed by many more singles in the years to come. She also made strides in both film and television. The Oklahoma native has appeared in the Pitch Perfect movie franchise, had voiceover roles in animated films such as Rio, and served as one of three guest judges on NBC’s songwriting competition series “Songland.”

1. “Super Bass” by Nicki Minaj

Released in the spring of 2011, “Super Bass” was the fifth single from Nicki Minaj’s critically acclaimed Pink Friday album. The song peaked at the No. 3 spot on the charts, which was the very first top ten placement for the Queens native as a lead artist. Ester Dean’s background vocals can be heard on the track, as well.

2. “Rude Boy” by Rihanna

The song was not only a huge success for the Bajan singer, but it was also a big break for Ester Dean. The single appeared on the US Billboard Hot 100 charts for five consecutive weeks. Although it was Rihanna’s sixth No. 1 single in the U.S., it was Dean’s first! In previous interviews, she explained the premise of the song stemmed from conversations with Rihanna about the dynamics of “bad boys” in Barbados.

3. “Countdown” by Beyoncé

The song appeared on Queen Bey’s fourth studio album titled 4 and it was the fifth single released from it. A tribute to love and self-empowerment, it is a perfect blend of musical styles from both the ’90s and ’70s, fused with a sample from Boyz II Men’s 1991 song “Uhh Ahh.” The iconic visual complemented the song, racking up over 230 million views.

4. “The One” by Mary J. Blige featuring Drake

Writing a track for the “Queen of Hip Hop Soul” is kind of a big deal! Wouldn’t you agree? The song was the lead single from Mary J. Blige’s ninth studio album, Stronger with Each Tear, and became the fifth entry for the Yonkers native on the Hot R&B/Hip Songs chart. Prior to the album’s release, Blige described the song as “the most successful of my career. I am very passionate about Hip Hop, R&B, and to dance. This song will not disappoint you.”

5. “Sex Therapy” by Robin Thicke

Here’s a bedroom ballad that was released as the lead single in 2009 from Robin Thicke’s fourth studio album. The single reached the top spot on the R&B/Hip Hop Songs chart and became his second No. 1 hit. When it comes to her songwriting process, Dean explained, “I have imaginary relationships with people so I can get mojo. What would he do? How would that work? And then, I use all of that emotion and write songs.”

6. “Lil Freak” by Usher featuring Nicki Minaj

Ester Dean definitely turned up the heat on this one! The song was the second single from Usher’s sixth studio album, Raymond v. Raymond, which was released in 2010. The beat is comprised of a sample from Stevie Wonder’s 1973 classic “Living for the City,” and the lyrics reflect the thrill and allure of organizing a ménage à trois in the club.

7. “Google Me” by Teyana Taylor

It was the first single released in 2008 by the multi-talented performer that helped put her on the map. Though it wasn’t a chart-topping success, it generated buzz for the then-17-year-old. Ironically, the lyrical content behind the song parallels much of Teyana Taylor’s life today. As she effortlessly lets us know throughout the duration of the song, “Google me, baby, You better ask somebody, You better Google me, baby.”

8. “What’s My Name” by Rihanna featuring Drake

Dean and Rihanna linked up yet again for this instant hit from her Loud album. The famed songwriter/artist wrote a demo for the track before sending it to Rih to record. It became her eighth No. 1 hit and Drake’s first, plus it went 6x platinum.

9. “Hot Tottie” by Usher featuring JAY-Z

Two of the biggest stars combined in one track needed the special touch of Ester Dean’s pen. She co-wrote “Hot Tottie” with Hollywood Hot Sauce, JAY-Z, and the song’s producer Polow da Don. It didn’t get the recognition it truly deserved, but it’s a fan-favorite from Usher’s Versus album.

10. “Hey Mama” by David Guetta featuring Nicki Minaj, Bebe Rexha and AFROJACK

Dean’s reputation as a songwriter spans multiple genres, just like some of her frequent collaborators, such as Nicki Minaj. This rap-meets-EDM-meets-pop single is from David Guetta’s Listen. When this dropped, it was on everybody’s party playlist when they wanted to get the dance floor jumpin’.

11. “Come & Get It” by Selena Gomez

Over 800 million views solidified this song as one of Selena Gomez’s biggest hits. It’s a standout from her debut album, Stars Dance. The track features electropop and Indian music elements, showcasing Gomez and Dean’s versatility. “I was just so excited about it, and I wanted it to be the first single,” the “Who Says” singer recalled feeling when she first recorded it.

From club anthems to emotional ballads, Ester Dean’s pen has powered some of the biggest hits of the last two decades. Her influence stretches far beyond the charts, shaping the sound of modern pop, R&B, and Hip Hop. Whether she’s behind the mic or behind the scenes, Dean’s legacy as a hitmaker is undeniable.