Teyana Taylor wears many hats — singer, dancer, director, creative director, production company founder, and mother. Each role demands full attention. She approaches them all with the same commitment and precision. As the founder of The Aunties, she leads a creative team that brings projects to life from concept to execution, maintaining full control of her vision across music videos, live shows, and more.

Her creative direction extends beyond her own projects. She’s collaborated with artists like Skilla Baby and Summer Walker, shaping their performances and visuals with her sharp eye for detail. This role enables her to influence the culture behind the scenes while still making a significant impact on the stage.

In 2022, she took on a new challenge by joining season seven of “The Masked Singer” as Firefly. The multifaceted talent went on to win, showing off her voice in a whole new way and surprising fans who didn’t see it coming.

Early in her career, she was signed to Kanye West’s GOOD Music label — an experience that sharpened her perspective on creative ownership. Now that she’s become an experienced entertainer, it’s clear how she built her lane with a blueprint that others are slowly but surely following. She dropped her fourth studio album, Escape Room, on Aug. 22, 2025. The project includes singles “Bed of Roses” and “Long Time,” both videos featuring Aaron Pierre.

On top of all that, the R&B singer makes balancing motherhood with her creative pursuits look easy. She’s been open about the discipline it takes to juggle the demands of her career while raising her children.

Here are 10 fun facts about Teyana Taylor that give a deeper look at the woman behind the music.

1. She used a hands-on approach during the making of House of Petunia

After hosting an open casting call on Instagram, more than 1,000 dancers auditioned. Instead of delegating, the diva personally taught the choreography and led rehearsals. The production — which premiered at the Red Bull Music Festival in 2019 — was a full-circle showcase of her artistry.

2. Her biggest critic is HER!

Even after House of Petunia received praise from critics and fans, she stayed focused on what could’ve gone better. She pushed through a strained voice, an ankle injury, and technical issues — but backstage, she zeroed in on the details that didn’t meet her standards.

3. Nikki Taylor (her mother) has managed her since day one

As the mother of an only child, Nikki has been by her side every step of the way — balancing the role of mother and manager. That trust and protection have helped Teyana navigate the industry on her own terms.

4. Biggest pet peeve? Unfinished drinks

Whether it’s a can of soda or bottled water, she can’t stand when people leave drinks half-finished. If you open it, you'd better commit to seeing it through to completion, or there will be a problem!

5. Her favorite movie of all time is Pretty Woman

Spike Tee has admitted to watching Pretty Woman on repeat. It’s her comfort movie — and a nod to her love for bold characters and iconic fashion moments. The girls that get it... get it!

6. She recorded her first song at age 7

Her first studio experience happened much earlier than many knew. She started singing to hustle and help support herself and her mom at the tender age of 7. Been a boss since braids and beads!

7. She signed her first record deal with Pharrell Williams’ Star Trak Entertainment

Teyana signed with the label in 2007, marking her official music industry debut. After leaving a few years later, she sought more freedom and eventually joined GOOD Music, then ultimately Def Jam. But no matter where she is signed, her career continues to soar to new heights.

8. She relates to Carrie Bradshaw from “Sex and the City”

The Escape Room artist once recreated the character’s iconic NYC vibe with a Yankees cap and pizza box for GQ. She said Bradshaw’s bold fashion choices and sense of independence resonate with her. You can take the girl out of New York, but you can’t take the New York out of the girl!

9. Beyoncé learned the “Chicken Noodle Soup” dance from Teyana — kind of

At 15, her dancing caught the attention of Beyoncé’s team. She was asked to teach choreography for the “Chicken Noodle Soup” routine. That moment led to her receiving credit on the “Ring the Alarm” music video. Goals hunny!

10. She used to sing on the subway to make money

Before fame, she was hustling underground — literally. Singing on New York City trains as a kid to help bring in money. This part of her life shaped her confidence and drive. It’s amazing to see how all of that practice and perseverance paid off!