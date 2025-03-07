Image Image Credit Amanda Edwards / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Actor Wood Harris attends the SAG-AFTRA Foundation Conversations Presents "Forever" event at The Meryl Streep Center for Performing Artists on May 06, 2025, in Los Angeles, California. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Wood Harris is an underrated treasure in the world of television and film. There’s something about the way he effortlessly bodies every role with silent but deadly confidence that just pulls you in. He never has to do too much — his presence speaks for itself. From the beginning, there was a natural ease about him on screen. Whether he’s playing a street legend, a coach, or a brother just trying to make it through, Harris knows how to make a role feel real and make the characters stick with you. The industry might not always throw him on every magazine cover, but the audience sees him. The culture sees him. His work speaks louder than any headline ever could.

He’s always moved with purpose, kept it authentic, and left a mark every time he stepped on screen. Check out some of Wood Harris’ movies and TV shows below.

1. Paid In Full

In Paid in Full, Wood Harris stepped into a world where loyalty and survival were the only currencies that mattered. His character, Ace, didn’t get caught up in drama or the stereotypical lifestyle often shown in stories like this. Instead, he stayed focused on the end goal and moved with caution, balancing ambition with careful strategy. Wood’s portrayal captured the tension of a young hustler navigating dangerous streets while protecting those close to him.

2. Forever

In the Netflix series “Forever,” Wood took on a role that showed the emotional depth and vulnerability that a good Black father would pride himself on having. His portrayal was nuanced and deeply reflected the complexities of parenthood. He showed up as a man who listens to his son, honors his feelings, and supports him through life’s ups and downs. The role shines a light on the importance of emotional intelligence and genuine connection in family relationships.

3. The Wire

In “The Wire,” Avon Barksdale ran his crew with strict rules he expected everyone to follow. There was a realness to how he carried himself — calm but ready to handle whatever came his way. The power struggles and loyalty tests were the heartbeat of the story, and Wood made sure you felt that tension in every scene. His role showed the cost of leadership in a world where one wrong move changes everything.

4. Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty

In “Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty,” he brought Spencer Haywood to life, a former NBA star grappling with addiction and the struggles that come with fading fame. His performance didn’t shy away from the raw realities of addiction, showing the internal battles and the way they affected every part of his life. At the same time, Spencer was watching the Lakers rise to dominance, a team he was once a part of, which added another layer of frustration and pain.

5. Above The Rim

Even early in his career, Harris demonstrated a presence that demanded attention. In Above the Rim, his role as Motaw may not have had much screen time, but every scene was more than memorable. Motaw was fierce, loyal, and unpredictable. Someone who said what he said and meant it, even in the fewest of words. Wood’s body language and intensity brought the character to life, making him feel both a threat and an enforcer.

6. BMF

In "Black Mafia Family,” Pat was shaped by the streets, making heavy choices that come with even heavier consequences. There’s no glamorizing the hustle here. The focus is survival, power, and preparing for your time to run out. Wood plays him with a cool exterior that covers up years of pain, pride, and paranoia. He’s layered, familiar, and real.

7. Creed I, II, III

Throughout the Creed series, Wood emulates Tony “Little Duke” Burton with steady confidence and a grounded presence. He’s the kind of coach who doesn’t need to shout to get his point across. His strength comes from years in the game and a real understanding of what his fighter needs, both in and out of the ring. Across all three films, he holds that corner with quiet authority, reminding us that behind every great fighter is someone who’s been through the grind too.

8. Empire

The NAACP Image Award nominee was a scene-stealer as Damon Cross in “Empire.” His betrayal of the Lyon family, especially Cookie, was one of the most dramatic sagas of the whole series. When it came to joining the all-star cast, he showed up and understood the assignment. He did what he had to do, playing the game of survival better than anyone expected.