Image Image Credit Monica Schipper / Staff via Getty Images, Monica Schipper / Staff via Getty Images, and Jerod Harris / Stringer via Getty Images Image Alt Demetrius “Lil Meech” Flenory Jr, La La Anthony and Da’Vinchi Image Size landscape-medium Image Position top

Since the season three premiere on March 1, fans have been following actors Demetrius “Lil Meech” Flenory Jr. and Da’Vinchi on “BMF” as they continue to tell the incredible story of Big Meech and Terry Flenory. There’s no need to wonder if the series will return for season four. The show, executive produced by 50 Cent, was renewed for another go-round ahead of the highly anticipated season three premiere.

REVOLT chatted with the stars about character development, Big Meech and Terry’s input, and just how accurate the show really is. Ne-Yo, Lil Meech, La La Anthony, Sydney Mitchell, and Da’Vinchi all took part in the exclusive conversation.

Check it out below and tune into “BMF” on Fridays via Starz.

Season three started off with intensity and drama. If you had to name this chapter, what would it be and why?

Ne-Yo: I would call it “The Glow-up,” and I understand without knowing much about the BMF story, Meech and Terry are coming into their own and doing things bigger than they were before.

Lil Meech: I would call it “Elevation.” This season is about the two brothers and their separate lives with Meech off in Atlanta, understanding it’s the hub in the United States and deciding it’s the best place for expansion. People don’t normally take kind to outsiders coming into their territory setting up shop.

Ne-Yo, social media was excited to see you as a new cast member. There was also a lot of talk about your onscreen wig. What was it like stepping into this role?

Ne-Yo: I can only be as honest as possible – I don’t pay attention to social media, but I did pay attention to what my family and friends were saying (laughs). There were a lot of jokes with them naming me “Lacefront Shawty” for a while (laughs). I had a ball jumping into this character, and it's something I’ve never played before with audiences never seeing me in this light, so it was exciting to show people the many layers of this onion that is Ne-Yo.

La La and Sydney, your characters seem to find a way to coexist as the two women in Terry’s life. What does common ground look like for you in season three?

La La Anthony: I don’t really think we’re coexisting. I believe that Terry has put us in a position where we have no choice but to be around each other because we don’t get along, nor are we trying to get along. The women, in my opinion, are trying to push Terry to have him choose between the two ladies. I know for Markisha, especially after the shootout that occurred in the last season, she’s going through the motions of if it’s still worth fighting for Terry. It continues to get a bit more toxic, so I believe we’re coexisting because we have to, not because we want to.

Sydney Mitchell: I agree. I think Terry is living a double life, so he has something going with Markisha and then LaWanda. The women aren’t coexisting, but instead are playing the roles set for them in his life. I think it will get interesting this season because both women are wondering if it’s worth staying with Terry or taking a different direction.

Meech, do your pops and uncle ever get to have any input in the episodes?

Lil Meech: They definitely have a big input because the story is based on truth, and they want their characters to be portrayed in the way they were. You can’t be 100 percent truthful because people will get incriminated, but the story is 90 percent true.

Terry is solo dolo this season as Meech relocates to Atlanta. Da’Vinchi, how will viewers see Terry step up at home and in the streets?

Da’Vinchi: Viewers will see a huge difference in Terry this season because in the beginning of the season, Terry’s under a lot of stress and tension after what happened to Markisha, being the younger brother trying to prove himself, and now running the streets of Detroit. Audiences will see a side where he’s a bit more aggressive and I hope he doesn’t get himself hurt.

La La, you’ve been involved in the 50 Cent television universe for a while. What keeps you participating in the world 50’s created and how have these characters challenged you?

La La: 50 Cent is a mentor to me and one of my closest friends. We’ve been locked in for over 15 years now, so when he calls on me for something, I know it’s going to be good, and I’ll be pushed as an actor, so that’s why I follow his lead. “Power” and “BMF” are two different shows, but at the core, the characters have similarities where the women I play love someone very deeply and want to see the best in them. All women can relate to these two in a sense, which is what makes all the characters appealing because you can find something that you may resonate with when you’re watching.

Making deals is a big theme this season. What was a major, beneficial deal you made in your careers?

Da’Vinchi: I would say the most beneficial deal is telling God I will always stick by Him, and I’ll never lose my faith, which has been the best deal I’ve made in my career.

Sydney: I would say finding my voice as a young, Black woman in this industry and speaking up but also not having the angry Black woman trope attached to me. Learning how to have that authority but still be a likable person.

La La: I would say following my heart, as I’ve never taken a job due to money but because I love to do it, so I want to stay passionate about my work. I always made a deal with myself that if I love what I’m doing, it won’t feel like a job, so I try to keep that in mind and still keep it fun. Doing it for a long time, you can lose the passion, drive, and fun and I don’t want to lose that.

“Enemies are coming from all angles – my sanctuary was becoming my nightmare” was a great quote said by Terry in the series. What’s one way you deal with enemies in real life?

Da’Vinchi: There’s an African proverb that says, “If there is no enemy within, the enemy outside can do no harm.” I would suggest finding peace within yourself and then you’ll be able to see the loyalty around you when you take care of yourself first.

La La: I would say, for me, understand that everyone isn’t going to like you and [will] always have something to say but being okay with that and staying true to who you are. No matter what you do, everyone isn’t going to like your decision or like you.

Ne-Yo, you’re gearing up for your tour with Mario and recently said he was Sam Cooke reincarnated. Who are you the reincarnation of?

Ne-Yo: Damn, that’s a good question – I’ve always seen myself as a vessel and taking pieces from artists that I grew up on and idolized -- from Prince, Sammy Davis Jr., Michael Jackson, Stevie Wonder, and Marvin Gaye. So, each of them makes up Ne-Yo.