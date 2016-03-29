Image Image Credit Jamie McCarthy/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Teyana Taylor Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Teyana Taylor’s legacy in R&B runs deeper than most mainstream audiences realize. From her early years as a teenage artist under Pharrell Williams’ wing to her evolution into a fearless director, fashion icon and genre-defying musician, she’s consistently embodied creative independence. Official studio albums like K.T.S.E. and The Album showcase her growth as a songwriter and performer, but her catalog is filled with overlooked records that deserve far more attention. Not just bonus tracks or B-sides, there are fully formed songs where she explores raw intimacy, club-ready bravado and unfiltered storytelling with a signature edge.

While the hits may have helped define her sound to casual listeners, it’s the deep cuts that really show her range. Some were tucked away in early mixtapes, others leaked online, and a few lived quietly on soundtracks or on deluxe drops. All of them prove that Teyana never needed chart placement to be culturally impactful — just a mic and a moment. If you’re only familiar with her biggest singles, this list is your invitation to dive deeper.

1. Long Time

This was the first single from Escape Room, so it admittedly got a portion of the recognition it deserves. But regardless, it was still a must-have for this list. “Long Time” captured Teyana Taylor at her most emotionally raw. Produced by Rico Love and The Runners, the track blended moody percussion with sparse keys as she mourned the end of a long-broken relationship — presumably, her marriage to Iman Shumpert. With lines like “Should’ve been walked out this b**ch a long time,” Teyana tapped into the kind of grown, unfiltered R&B that’s built on quiet reflection instead of heartbreak dramatics. It’s a sharp reminder that even in “retirement,” her pen was still potent.

2. Leave

As the closing standout on From a Planet Called Harlem, “Leave” is a breakup anthem full of emotional tug-of-war. With stacked harmonies and a hook that repeats, “I’m ready to leave, leave, leave, leave you,” Teyana laid bare the exhaustion of holding on to someone who won’t reciprocate. Her verses felt stream-of-consciousness and honest — “The things you make me do, saying ‘I’m so over you’” — capturing the messiness of detaching from a toxic relationship. Even at just 18, she showed an uncanny ability to turn teenage heartbreak into something grown.

3. Choosin’ feat. Travis Porter

Produced by Hit-Boy and featured on The Misunderstanding of Teyana Taylor, “Choosin’” was a bass-knocking flex anthem that let Teyana meet Atlanta’s strip-club energy with Harlem flair. Built around the hook “Lookin’ at my booty,” she leaned into playful confidence and sexual agency while keeping the tone fun and self-aware. “If I see a boy I like, I better bag him up,” she rapped, flipping the script on typical club tropes. Travis Porter added bounce with their signature party vibe, but this is Teyana’s show from top to bottom — a slept-on banger that still hits in the right setting.

4. Freak On feat. Chris Brown

There are two known versions of “Freak On” — both unreleased, both undeniable. Produced by Mustard, the track was a lust-drenched duet between Teyana and Chris Brown built around an interpolation of Adina Howard’s “Freak Like Me.” Whether you preferred the smoother “original” version or the punchier rework, both captured Teyana in full sensual command. “I will be your freak all through the day, until the dawn,” she sang, effortlessly riding the beat while Breezy added his own provocative lines. Industry politics may have kept it from streaming platforms, but among fans, “Freak On” is a certified hit.

5. Who’s Gonna Make It Home

Oh, what used to be. Released on The Cassette Tape 1994 EP, this slow jam paired Teyana Taylor with then-husband Iman Shumpert for a flirtatious night-out narrative that blurred the line between party anthem and bedroom confession. Backed by a smooth throwback groove, Teyana sang about leaving the club with someone who’s caught her attention, while Iman delivered a laid-back, poetic verse full of charm. The song’s bridge even nodded to K.P. & Envyi’s “Swing My Way,” grounding the track in ’90s nostalgia. It’s playful, sexy and one of the most personal collabs in her catalog.

6. Push Me Up with Chris Brown

Though often considered more of a Chris Brown record, “Push Me Up” has circulated in fan circles as a Teyana Taylor collab since its initial leak. Produced by Brian Kennedy, the unreleased duet rode a pulsing R&B-electropop groove as the two traded verses about getting lost in music and chemistry. “Tonight, it’s you and me, flashin’ lights, this ain’t a dream,” Breezy sang, while Teyana’s verses brought softness and energy to the mix. With no official placement, it’s lived on as a digital deep cut, but one that showcases their undeniable vocal blend and club-ready synergy.

7. It Could Just Be Love

Originally a short interlude on the standard version of VII, this fully realized version appeared as a bonus cut on the deluxe edition and stood among Teyana’s most underrated vocal showcases. Produced by Harmony Samuels, the track blended rich synths and layered harmonies as Teyana questioned whether she’s falling in love or just caught in the feeling. “It could just be love or something like it,” she sang, torn between desire and uncertainty. With references to religion, temptation and emotional risk, the track played like a spiritual cousin to Janet Jackson’s deeper cuts — sleek, confessional and hypnotic.

8. Gett Off

Teyana Taylor’s take on “Gett Off” reimagined Prince and the New Power Generation’s iconic single with a regal, commanding twist fit for Coming 2 America. Featuring Jermaine Fowler and Brandon Rogers, the track revived the original’s provocative energy and famous lyrics (“23 positions in a one-night stand”) while adding a high-drama performance worthy of Zamunda royalty. With bold instrumentation and an exaggerated vocal delivery, Teyana made the song her own — channeling Prince without mimicking him. It’s a rare soundtrack cut that doubled as a full-on character moment, reminding us that she’s just as fierce on the screen as she is in the booth.

9. Drippin’ feat. Migos

“Drippin” was a steamy, trap-infused R&B cut that found Teyana Taylor linking with Migos at their most melodic. Over a syrupy, hypnotic beat, she flipped effortlessly between lusty declarations and whispered commands, asking, “When the last time we f**ked to a record?” while flexing her full sensual confidence. The accompanying video — rarely seen outside niche platforms anymore — featured Teyana nude except for neon body paint, channeling a visual style reminiscent of A Tribe Called Quest’s The Low End Theory cover. It’s trippy, provocative and a direct counterpoint to her earlier Kanye-assisted Flashdance-inspired moment in “Fade.”