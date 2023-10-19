Image Image Credit Bryan Steffy / Stringer via Getty Images Image Alt Hit-Boy Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Hit-Boy has long been the architect behind some of music’s most unforgettable moments. From producing chart-topping hits for legends like Beyoncé, JAY-Z, and Nas to carving out his own legacy as a transformative artist, he has redefined what it means to leave an indelible mark on the industry. His unique ability to bridge the worlds of Hip Hop, R&B, and pop has not only earned him many accolades but also positioned him as one of the most sought-after producers of his generation.

Now, Hit-Boy is taking his artistry to new heights by blending his passion for music with innovative technology in a groundbreaking partnership with D’USSÉ cognac. This collaboration introduces The Set, an augmented reality (AR) experience that merges music and mixology to elevate holiday gatherings. Check out what the multifaceted talent has been up to, in his own words, in this exclusive chat with REVOLT.

Your partnership with D’USSÉ marks a unique blend of music and lifestyle branding. What drew you to this collaboration, and how do you see it shifting the perception of producers in the culture?

I’m just another one trying to push it forward. You got guys like Metro Boomin and a lot of people that's actually doing real numbers and competing with the big artists with the streams and stuff. I'm just contributing what I can. D’USSÉ is a high-level brand and it’s always been associated with music. Obviously, you have people like JAY-Z – he's a part of it and he rapped about it early on. I went into the store and bought plenty of bottles of D’USSÉ.

Has it piqued an interest in owning your own liquor brand?

I mean, I haven't really dove into it. I'm so heavy in my music world. However, I’m open to it for sure.

As a producer with a diverse range of collaborations, what does it mean to be nominated across different genres within the same year? Does it reaffirm your vision and versatility in any particular way?

That's exactly what it is. It's an actual reflection of how I want to be represented, which is just as a music maker -- like, it doesn't matter the genre... It doesn't matter the artist. I just want to give people something that feels genuine to who they are while having my DNA within the music.

Throwing out a fun, wild card question here – is there a collaboration with an artist that the world wouldn’t expect you to want?

That’s a good question. I’m doing something like that with Kirk Franklin in the gospel space. Although it’s already come into fruition, I’m able to work inside of his world but still bring my music to the table.

The Grammys often spark debates. How do you personally view the nomination and voting process? And amidst all the industry chatter, how do you stay grounded in your own artistic standards while navigating these recognitions?

I never knew that I was going to even be getting Grammys. I still just keep the mindset of just creating. Even for this year’s Grammys, I didn’t expect for the record I worked on, “Not Like Us,” to be nominated in a category. It's, like, a completely different type of record. Even the other records, all of those are like club bangers turned up to number one, [a] billion streams. I really never keep that in focus.

How has your relationship with your dad and the bond you share influenced the way you nurture and strengthen the bond with your own son?

That's a complete, direct reflection. The time spent with my son, I understand I was missing those moments when I was younger. I was missing that fatherly energy – that fatherly love at 3 and 4 years old. I pick him up from school, then he wants to go get a toy, he wants to get ice cream – I'm just happy to be in a position where I can provide for my son and really spend that time on top of that.

What’s the greatest lesson that your dad has taught you?

Both my father and my son have taught me patience. The roles definitely have been reversed. There’ll be times where my dad literally feels like my son. I gotta give him game at times. As far as the game that he gave me, it's just like being a standup person and believing in myself. He has more belief in me than I have in myself sometimes and vice versa. My son shows me what genuine love is.

Producers are emerging as tastemakers and cultural influencers, especially through partnerships and social platforms. How has stepping into the spotlight changed your approach to creativity and how you present yourself to fans?

I’ve been focusing more on refining my aesthetic, really locking in to ensure everything feels more cinematic because, to me, that’s a big part of the vision. You gotta know that everything has to mesh, and it has to line up for it to make sense and for the people to believe and understand what's going on.

As technology reshapes entertainment, how do you envision AI and other innovations influencing music production? Are there any tech tools you’re exploring to take your sound to the next level?

Man, I'm loving the AI. I ain't gonna even lie. Having an endless flow of ideas is everything because inspiration truly is the key to it all. Being able to reimagine what you already have and take a deeper dive into it, all without overthinking, is such a valuable skill. I want to be able to clone myself. I want to be able to literally be able to press a button and the Hit-Boy beat comes out the machine.

You’re active on social media and retweeted a fan who shared the opinion that you dropped the best Hip Hop album of 2024. How does seeing that kind of affirmation from fans impact you, especially in an industry that can sometimes overlook producers?

I mean, I think it's dope. You get to see the love. It's about feeling that support and knowing the hard work and effort that went into bringing that project to life.

When you have D’USSÉ in your cup and you’re about to make a toast, what comes to mind for you to toast to?

To advancement — it's about evolving — updating your software, becoming a better person, dressing better, looking better, and making better music. Here's to moving forward.