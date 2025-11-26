Image Image Credit Kevin Mazur/Contributor via Getty Images, Steve Granitz/Contributor via Getty Images, and Kevin Mazur/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Destiny’s Child, Anthony Hamilton, and Kelis Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

R&B always had a flair for turning everyday language into something smooth, seductive, or full of soul, and that includes the food we love. With Thanksgiving on deck, it’s the perfect time to spotlight a specific corner of the genre: Songs that literally put food in the title (even if the subject matter isn’t always about what’s on the plate). Sometimes the dish is a metaphor, sometimes it’s a vibe, and sometimes it’s just a clever way to set the mood.

Across eras, artists have tapped into the familiar comfort of flavors, ingredients, and kitchen staples to create titles that stick with listeners long after the song ends. These records span sweet, savory, playful, and iconic, ranging from innuendo-laced jams to soul cuts that feel like Sunday dinner. While the lyrics may wander far beyond the kitchen, the titles alone remind us how deeply food, culture, and music intertwine in Black households and beyond.

Ahead of the holiday, here’s a look at the R&B tracks that bring the flavor right in their name. No spoilers, no overexplaining — just a celebration of the songs that keep things delicious from the very first word of the title.

1. Brown Sugar – D’Angelo

Released as the title track of D’Angelo’s debut album, “Brown Sugar” became one of his breakthrough singles. The song introduced his signature blend of soul, jazz, and R&B and helped establish him as a leading figure in the emerging neo-soul movement of the mid-’90s.

2. Milkshake – Kelis

Kelis’ “Milkshake,” produced by The Neptunes, served as the lead single for her album Tasty. The track became one of her most recognizable hits, noted for its rhythmic production and chant-driven hook. It significantly expanded her mainstream profile in the early aughts.

3. Jerk Ribs – Kelis

Yes, Kelis makes a second appearance on this list, and for good reason. “Jerk Ribs,” issued as part of Kelis’ album Food, marked a shift into a more live-instrumentation, soul-leaning direction. The song was produced by Dave Sitek and reflected the album’s overall culinary theme, which included other songs like “Cobbler” and “Biscuits N’ Gravy.”

4. Collard Greens & Cornbread – Fantasia

Featured on Fantasia’s Back to Me album, “Collard Greens & Cornbread” was released as a single highlighting her clever use of culinary symbolism. The emotionally charged track contributed to the momentum of the project and earned Fantasia strong commercial visibility during that album cycle.

5. Birthday Cake – Rihanna

Rihanna included “Birthday Cake” on Talk That Talk. Though originally brief, it later gained additional attention through an extended remix version featuring Chris Brown. The song became one of the project’s most discussed tracks due to its structure, production, and high-profile collaboration.

6. Peaches & Cream – 112

“Peaches & Cream” arrived as a single from 112’s Part III. Produced by Mario Winans, it became one of the group’s biggest commercial successes. The track earned the quartet a Grammy nomination and further solidified their presence in 2000s R&B.

7. Catfish – Four Tops

The Four Tops released “Catfish” through ABC Records. Produced by Lawrence Payton, the track came during the group’s post-Motown period and reflected their evolving sound in the mid-’70s. It stands as one of their most notable singles from that phase of their catalog.

8. Cornbread, Fish & Collard Greens – Anthony Hamilton

Fantasia wasn’t the only one with this Southern combo on her monid. Included on Anthony Hamilton’s Comin’ From Where I’m From, “Cornbread, Fish & Collard Greens” showcased his Southern-rooted musical identity. The song blended his trademark soulful vocal style with some adults-only storytelling elements that aligned closely with the album’s themes.

9. Yamz – Masego & Devin Morrison

“Yamz” featured Masego and Devin Morrison and drew heavily from modern R&B and funk influences. The track gained traction on social platforms, leading to a wider audience for both artists. Its sound and structure reflect the contemporary resurgence of groove-driven R&B productions.

10. Green Onions – Booker T. & The M.G.’s

You may not be familiar with the name, but pressing play will remind most of the many films this song was utilized for. Originally released in the ‘60s, “Green Onions” became a signature instrumental for Booker T. & The M.G.’s. Built around its Hammond organ riff, the track charted nationally and helped position the Stax house band as influential contributors to the development of Southern soul and R&B.

11. Candy – Cameo

Cameo issued “Candy” as part of their album Word Up! The song joined the project’s run of successful singles and became widely associated with the group’s late-’80s output. Its placement within the album contributed to Word Up! becoming one of Cameo’s most commercially visible releases.

12. Apple Pie à la Mode – Destiny’s Child

Destiny’s Child included “Apple Pie à la Mode” on their Survivor LP. The track was part of the project’s deep-cut lineup during a successful era for the group. It reflected the album’s mix of R&B, pop, and uptempo production styles that defined the trio’s sound at the time.

13. Gumbo – Mint Condition

Short but sweet. “Gumbo,” from Mint Condition’s From The Mint Factory, appeared during the band’s later-phase output following their transition into independent releases. The track fit within the group’s long-standing fusion of R&B, funk, and musicianship-centered arrangements across their extensive catalog.