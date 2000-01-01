Image Image Credit Bravo / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Christopher J. Hanke and Wendy Williams Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center



Daytime television in the late ’90s and early 2000s was a cultural phenomenon. Marked by a unique blend of outrageous drama, heartfelt confessions and authentic stories, talk shows were a staple in American homes. They drew millions of viewers who tuned in for everything from paternity tests to life-changing revelations.

Beyond being a form of entertainment, these shows also provided a platform for marginalized voices and discussed pressing societal issues. From the heartfelt discussions on "The Oprah Winfrey Show" to the outrageous drama of "The Jerry Springer Show," these programs defined an era of television.

Here are the 16 daytime talk shows that have remained cultural touchstones, reminding us of a time when authenticity and drama in television reigned supreme.

1. The Oprah Winfrey Show

Tackling issues of race, identity and empowerment, "The Oprah Winfrey Show" transformed the talk show genre, blending heartfelt storytelling with powerful interviews. As the program’s host, Oprah Winfrey had an influence that reached millions of viewers. Her ability to connect with her audience and share profound insights made her show a cultural landmark.

2. The Jerry Springer Show

"The Jerry Springer Show" became synonymous with outrageous daytime drama. Known for its over-the-top confrontations and shocking revelations, it turned guests' personal struggles into sensational television. From love triangles to family feuds, Jerry Springer’s show reflected the chaotic realities of life, often featuring guests from diverse backgrounds. The show's legacy lives on as a cornerstone of reality television.

3. Maury

Famous for its paternity tests and emotional confrontations, "Maury" captured the hearts of viewers who tuned in to see real-life stories unfold. The show tackled issues such as infidelity, parental disputes and relationship challenges, often featuring guests from various backgrounds. Host Maury Povich’s signature catchphrase, "You are not the father!" became a cultural phenomenon, solidifying the show as a staple in daytime programming.

4. Ricki Lake

Ricki Lake’s eponymous series brought a fresh perspective to the talk show format, focusing on empowering conversations and relatable issues. Her warmth and authenticity resonated with audiences as she tackled topics like body image, relationships and personal struggles. With a diverse guest list, her show created a space for open dialogue and connection.

5. The Montel Williams Show

"The Montel Williams Show" was groundbreaking in its approach to serious topics, covering issues like mental health, addiction and discrimination. Montel Williams, one of the first Black hosts to gain national prominence, brought compassion and understanding to his discussions. His commitment to advocacy and social issues made the show a powerful platform for change.

6. Dr. Phil

While "Dr. Phil" emerged later in the talk show era, it quickly became a staple for its focus on psychological issues and personal challenges. Dr. Phil McGraw's straightforward approach and expert advice resonated with viewers seeking guidance. The show has tackled various societal issues, including addiction and mental health, often featuring a range of unique guests.

7. Sally Jessy Raphael

On her eponymous talk show, Sally Jessy Raphael was known for her distinctive red glasses and no-nonsense approach to tough topics. The series covered everything from family conflicts to social issues, often featuring guests grappling with difficult life circumstances. Raphael’s empathetic interviewing style allowed for deep conversations that resonated with viewers from all walks of life.

8. The Geraldo Rivera Show

Known for its investigative approach and sensational topics, "The Geraldo Rivera Show" was a staple of daytime television. Host Geraldo Rivera tackled controversial issues, often bringing guests with opposing views together for heated debates. The program is most infamously remembered for a brawl that broke out during an episode focusing on “Teen Hatemongers.” Overall, the show provided a platform for diverse voices, making it a notable part of the talk show landscape.

9. Donahue

"Donahue," formerly “The Phil Donahue Show,” paved the way for future talk shows with its focus on social issues and audience participation. Phil Donahue’s engaging style and willingness to tackle difficult topics made his show a groundbreaking platform for discussion.

10. The Tyra Banks Show

"The Tyra Banks Show" combined fashion, beauty and serious conversations, making it unique in the talk show landscape. Tyra Banks tackled issues such as self-esteem, body image and racial identity. Her commitment to empowering women and addressing societal pressures resonated with audiences.

11. The Wendy Williams Show

Known for her candid opinions and celebrity interviews, Wendy Williams boasted platform that resonated with audiences. "The Wendy Williams Show" brought her unique blend of gossip and commentary to daytime television, quickly gaining a loyal following. Her unapologetic style and focus on real-life issues made her program a standout in the talk show landscape.

12. Jenny Jones

"Jenny Jones " was known for its light-hearted approach to serious topics, combining humor with heartfelt stories. Jenny Jones often hosted surprise guests and revealed shocking secrets, making for entertaining, yet meaningful television. Her show frequently featured diverse guests addressing issues of identity and acceptance.

13. The View

While "The View" began in the late ’90s, it quickly became a cultural phenomenon that has continued into the 2020s. The show features a panel of women discussing current events, personal experiences and societal issues. With diverse viewpoints and a focus on empowering women, "The View" has addressed topics impacting all communities.

14. The Talk

"The Talk" features a panel of women discussing a variety of topics, from current events to personal stories. The show emphasizes honesty and vulnerability, providing a relatable space for viewers. With a diverse cast of hosts and guests, "The Talk" has tackled issues while promoting understanding and dialogue.

15. The Real

With its focus on authenticity and empowerment, “The Real” truly resonated with a diverse audience. It brought together a group of dynamic women to discuss current events, relationships and cultural issues. Most notably, the hosts’ candid conversations often highlighted the experiences of Black women, which made it a refreshing addition to daytime television.

16. Rolanda

"Rolanda" showcased a variety of topics, blending serious discussions with light-hearted segments. Hosted by Rolanda Watts, the show featured guests from all walks of life. The program aimed to foster a sense of community while addressing relevant social issues.