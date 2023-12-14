Image Image Credit Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Chris Brown Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

From the whisper of forbidden love to the loud, unapologetic claims of being the "other" person, side piece anthems have shaped the conversation around infidelity in R&B and Hip Hop for decades. These songs capture the complexities of secret relationships — both the excitement and the heartbreak. Whether the narrative is from the side piece themselves, the main lover, or the person caught in between, these tracks touch on the human tendency to find oneself in messy situations. Some speak from the shadows while others boldly claim their spot in the light.

This list dives into some of the most iconic records about side pieces. Each entry brings a different flavor, perspective, and era to the table. From the soulful cries of the '90s to more recent, candid reflections of love triangles, these songs stand as testaments to a complicated kind of love that doesn’t follow the rules.

1. As We Lay by Kelly Price

Kelly Price’s rendition of Shirley Murdock’s “As We Lay” is a classic that pulls at the heartstrings of anyone caught in a love affair. The song dives into the regret that follows a night of passion with someone who doesn’t belong to you. Price’s powerful vocals amplify the raw emotion of waking up and realizing that temporary bliss can’t erase the consequences. Her delivery makes this song an anthem for those who feel the weight of their actions alongside desire.

2. He’s Mine by MoKenStef

MoKenStef lets listeners hear from the main woman in “He’s Mine.” The trio sing about her complicated feelings of knowing someone else has had a taste of her man. However, she remains unbothered because, at the end of the day, he comes home to her. "He’s Mine” is a confident, almost defiant response to infidelity and gives a fresh perspective on the tug-of-war in relationships where boundaries have been crossed.

3. I Can Love You by Mary J. Blige featuring Lil’ Kim

Featuring Lil’ Kim, Mary J. Blige’s “I Can Love You” offers a bold declaration. From the perspective of the side piece, Blige confidently asserts that she can love this man better than his main woman ever could. The track’s strength lies in her honesty — there is no pretense or shame, just raw truth laid over a smooth R&B beat. It conveys a story about knowing your worth even in a less-than-ideal situation.

4. My Little Secret by Xscape

In this sultry ode, Xscape emphasizes the thrill of sneaking around, suggesting that what people don’t know won’t hurt them. “My Little Secret” is a daring and unapologetic take on being the other woman, and its smooth production only enhances the seductive nature of its lyrics.

5. The Weekend by SZA

“The Weekend” by SZA stands out for its modern, unapologetic take on sharing a man. Rather than being a song of pain or regret, the track explores a mutually accepted situation where she and another woman alternate time with the same man. It’s casual, confident, and refreshingly free from the judgment that society often attaches to this kind of relationship. The 2017 hit flaunts a laid-back energy that mirrors the nonchalant attitude of someone who is happy with playing their role.

6. You’re the One by SWV

SWV’s lead singer, Coko, boldly declares that she doesn’t care about the other woman in “You’re the One.” The trio bring a confrontational approach to being a side piece, delivering their lines with conviction over an infectious '90s R&B beat. There’s an unfiltered honesty in this record that makes it unforgettable.

7. Sideline Ho by Monica

There’s no sugarcoating or romanticizing the role of the other woman in “Sideline Ho” — Monica keeps it blunt and direct. The Georgia singer calls out side pieces, making it clear they’ll never have the same standing as the main. It’s truly a no-nonsense clapback to anyone trying to mess with her man, and Monica’s strong voice back up the lyrics.

8. Boyfriend #2 by Pleasure P

Pleasure P takes a smoother, more seductive route with “Boyfriend #2.” He positions himself as the backup man who’s always there to pick up the pieces when the main man falters. The track portrays the benefits of having a side option who’s more than willing to fill the emotional and physical gaps left by the primary boyfriend.

9. Last Time by Trey Songz

In “Last Time,” Trey Songz delivers the perspective of a man torn between his main woman and his side lover. The song captures the inner conflict of knowing the affair needs to end, but not being able to resist one last rendezvous. The “Slow Motion” crooner’s vulnerability in the track showcases the guilt that often comes with these situations, making it relatable for anyone who has been in a similar predicament.

10. Can’t Let You Go by Fabolous featuring Lil’ Mo and Mike Shorey

This track taps into the conflict of being attached to both the main and the side, unable to fully let go of either. With Fabolous’ slick delivery and Lil’ Mo’s heartfelt hook, “Can’t Let You Go” paints a picture of a man caught in a web of his own making — one foot in both worlds.

11. Official Girl by Cassie featuring Lil Wayne

"Official Girl” offers the perspective of someone tired of playing second fiddle. On the Lil Wayne-assisted record, Cassie demands clarity and commitment, calling out the man for not making her his “official” girl. Her soft, airy vocals contrast with the firm stance she takes in the song, creating a balance between vulnerability and strength.

12. Creep by TLC

TLC flips the narrative in “Creep.” T-Boz, Left Eye, and Chilli justify their decision to step out on their man because he’s not treating them right. The song is a bold declaration that if he’s not holding it down, they’ll find someone who will. It’s a classic anthem for women reclaiming control and knowing their worth.

13. If You Leave by Destiny’s Child featuring Next

Destiny’s Child and Next teamed up for “If You Leave,” a duet that addresses both sides of a broken relationship. It mainly focuses on the emotional pull between two people who know their relationship is falling apart but are tempted to stay. While the song may not be directly about being a side piece, it echoes the confusion and blurred lines that come with infidelity.

14. Side N**ga by Chris Brown

Chris Brown’s “Side N**ga” dives into the perks and pitfalls of being the guy on the side as the famed musician candidly expresses his role in the relationship. It’s a modern anthem for those who aren’t looking for commitment but enjoy the benefits of a casual situation.

15. Saving All My Love for You by Whitney Houston

“Saving All My Love for You” is the ultimate ballad about waiting in the wind for someone else’s man. Whitney Houston’s soulful, emotional delivery cements the timelessness of the song. The vocal powerhouse sings about the pain of knowing she can’t fully have him but still chooses to save all her love for him. It’s an unrivaled, classic, and delicate portrayal of the role of a side piece.