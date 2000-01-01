Image Image Credit Screenshot from Usher’s “U Got It bad” music video Image Alt Usher Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

During the 90s and early aughts, music videos from marquee names were seemingly obsessed with sticking artists in a downpour. Whether it complemented the song or not, added passion or posturing, the “R&B artist singing in the rain” motif was a fixture of R&B.

It’s unclear why or how this became the dominating aesthetic of the era’s R&B output, but it usually made for a great music video, and it remains an enduring standard for fans of the genre. The loss of the drenched R&B artist video has been mourned and debated with rigor on social media, as many take it as a sign of modern R&B and Soul entering a decline, even as standout contemporary artists like H.E.R., Lucky Daye, CoCo Jones, Giveon, and Snoh Aalegra, keep the torch burning.

Below is a list of some of the most striking R&B visuals where an artist has done the trademark move.

1. One Wish by Ray J

Following a brief hiatus after the release of his first two projects, Ray J unleashed “One Wish” as the lead single for his third studio album, Raydiation, which dropped in 2005. This was a breakthrough record for the actor, putting his singing skills on a national stage and peaking at No. 11 on the Billboard Hot 100 list. The singer spends most of the video for the single in the rain hoping to regain the favor of his true love.

2. On Bended Knee by Boyz II Men

Known for their sultry voices and harmonies, Boyz II Men is regarded as one of the top R&B groups of the 90s with five No. 1 hits, including this one, which held the top position for six weeks. While singing their hearts out in the rain, the concept of the song is a man trying to figure out how a “perfect love goes wrong” because he wants everything to go back to normal.

3. Crazy by K-Ci and JoJo

K-Ci and JoJo are known for love ballads filled with fire and desire. One of their most popular songs was on X, which hit stores nationwide on Jan. 1, 2000. The emotional single, which is about a man professing their heartbreak after losing the love of his life, was featured in Save The Last Dance and appeared on the film’s original soundtrack.

4. Through The Rain by Mariah Carey

Lauded for her glass-shattering high notes, this was the lead single for Mariah Carey’s ninth album, Charmbracelet, in 2002. It’s a song of encouragement with the goal of pushing people to come out on top when enduring challenges in life.

5. Rain by SWV

A classic track on Sisters With Voices’ 1997 album Release Some Tension, “Rain” was a hit single that spent weeks on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Although the group never got wet, they were surrounded by rain throughout the entire video, as they sang about the desire to be overfilled with the love of a man they felt strongly for.

6. Sweet Lady by Tyrese

The Fast and Furious franchise actor was introduced to the world through his soulful self-titled album. Enamored by a woman he sees on the bus, Tyrese is ready to risk it all to convince her to be his girlfriend in the video for this single.

7. U Got It Bad by Usher

Usher‘s third studio album, 8701, was also his first of the 2000s. It featured smashes like “U Remind Me” and “You Don’t Have To Call,” which were continuations of the superstar’s long-running streak of hits. The album’s second single “U Got It Bad” kept the run alive, as the singer belts out in heartbreak over missing the love of his life.

8. Rain On Me by Ashanti

Ashanti was one of the artists Irv Gotti signed to his Murder Inc. Records roster in the early 2000s. Her breakout self-titled album was bolstered by the success of “Rock With You (Aww Baby),” but this song takes a more tender tone, pleading to have the pain of a failing relationship washed away.

9. The One I Gave My Heart To by Aaliyah

The late singer and dancer was a prominent R&B girly in the 90s and early 2000s with hit singles like “4 Page Letter,” “One In A Million,” “Come Over,” “Try It Again,” and more. This vulnerable track from Aaliyah’s sophomore album tackles the curiosity and confusion of being betrayed by someone you love.

10. Long Distance by Brandy

Brandy is a multifaceted Grammy winner who has been given the title of “vocal bible” due to her amazing voice. On this Bruno Mars and Darkchild-written track from her 2008 album Human, the singer longs for her lover, diving into the intimate feelings of being separated from your soulmate.

11. Can You Stand the Rain by New Edition

New Edition is inarguably one of R&B’s ultimate boy groups. With an extensive career that began in the late 70s, they have provided music lovers innumerable hits, including “Candy Girl,” “If It Isn’t Love,” and “Mr. Telephone Man.” "Can You Stand the Rain” was also a success for the group, blending their voices over a soothing melody and singing about a solid woman who will be there through thick and thin.

12. Come With Me by Sammie

In 2000, Sammie rose from childhood stardom to grown man fame with the single “I Like It” on his inaugural album. He followed up with this banger, written from the perspective of a man witnessing a woman being treated poorly by her partner and wanting to provide her with a safe space.

13. Rainy Dayz by Mary J. Blige ft. Ja Rule

This 2002 collaboration between Mary J. Blige and Ja Rule was not only a great mash-up, but also a reminder to listeners that life is full of ebbs and flows and the rough parts are only temporary. Despite Mary staying dry, Ja Rule raps his verse in the pouring rain, dramatically shedding his shirt and tearing off his white beater in an iconic treatment of the video motif.