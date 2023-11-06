Image Image Credit Chesnot / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Animators dressed as Luigi and Mario characters from the Super Mario video game series Image Size landscape-medium Image Position top

Before PlayStation and Xbox took over living rooms, there was one console that changed the game forever: the Nintendo Entertainment System (NES). Dropping in the U.S. in 1985, the NES brought video games from arcades into our homes and introduced us to characters, worlds, and challenges that would shape pop culture for decades. For many gamers, it was more than entertainment. It was a rite of passage. Whether you were racing against time in Super Mario Bros. 3, flexing quick reflexes in Punch-Out!!, or navigating the mysterious depths of Metroid, these titles defined a generation’s introduction to gaming.

1. Super Mario Bros. 3

Super Mario Bros. 3 wasn’t just a sequel — it was a game-changer. With innovative gameplay, power-ups like the iconic Tanooki Suit, and a world map that lets you choose your path, this game set a new standard for platformers. Each level felt like an adventure of its own, and the challenge kept you coming back for more. From the classic Koopa Kids bosses to the unforgettable airship levels, Super Mario Bros. 3 became a cornerstone of Nintendo’s legacy and is still praised as one of the greatest games ever made.

2. The Legend of Zelda

This game was the blueprint for adventure games as we know them today. The Legend of Zelda introduced an open-world concept long before it became mainstream. You weren’t just running and jumping — you were exploring, solving puzzles, and discovering secrets. With its iconic gold cartridge and memorable soundtrack, The Legend of Zelda made players feel like true adventurers. It was also one of the first games to include a save feature.

3. Mega Man 2

If you didn’t rage-quit at least once while playing Mega Man 2, were you even playing it right? This game was tough but fair, and beating it felt like a genuine accomplishment. With its colorful graphics, challenging levels, and unforgettable boss battles (shoutout to Metal Man), Mega Man 2 refined everything great about the original. The soundtrack is still considered one of the best in gaming history, making every level feel like an epic mission.

4. Metroid

Metroid was way ahead of its time with its moody atmosphere, sci-fi setting, and non-linear gameplay. Exploring the alien world of Zebes as bounty hunter Samus Aran was both thrilling and challenging. But the real jaw-dropper? Discovering that Samus was a woman — a groundbreaking twist in an era where male protagonists dominated the gaming scene. With its exploration-heavy gameplay and immersive soundtrack, Metroid laid the groundwork for an entire subgenre of gaming (the “Metroidvania” style) that’s still alive today.

5. Contra

If you didn’t use the Konami Code (↑ ↑ ↓ ↓ ← → ← → B A), we give you major props. Contra was a brutal run-and-gun shooter that tested your reflexes and patience at every level. With its two-player co-op mode, Contra was the ultimate bonding experience. Either you worked together or watched each other fail in glorious 8-bit fashion. The relentless difficulty made beating Contra without cheats a badge of honor for any hardcore gamer.

6. Punch-Out!!

Before there was Fight Night or UFC, there was Punch-Out!! — an addictive boxing game starring Little Mac. The gameplay was simple yet incredibly satisfying: dodge, block, and land those perfect punches. The game also had unforgettable characters like King Hippo, Glass Joe, and of course, Mike Tyson (in the original version). Every fight had its rhythm, and figuring out the right pattern for each opponent was the key to victory. It wasn’t just a game — it was a test of strategy and precision.

7. Super Mario Bros.

This is the game that started it all. Released in 1985, Super Mario Bros. is the reason why Nintendo became a household name and video games became mainstream entertainment. Simple yet addictive gameplay, tight controls, and iconic music made this game an instant classic. Whether you were dodging Goombas, stomping Koopas, or rescuing Princess Peach from Bowser, Super Mario Bros. was pure joy from start to finish.

8. Mega Man 3

Following up on the success of its predecessor, Mega Man 3 expanded the franchise’s legacy with smoother controls and even tougher bosses. The introduction of Rush, Mega Man’s robot dog, added fresh gameplay mechanics and new ways to traverse levels. The game was praised for its advanced level design and catchy music — particularly tracks like “Snake Man” and “Shadow Man.” Mega Man 3 was that rare sequel that didn’t just build on the original’s success — it elevated it to legendary status.

9. Tetris

The ultimate puzzle game, Tetris was both simple and endlessly addictive. Dropping blocks to form perfect lines was a test of both speed and strategy, and the tension increased as the speed ramped up. With its iconic Russian-inspired soundtrack and minimalistic gameplay, Tetris transcended cultural and language barriers. It’s not just one of the best NES games. It’s one of the most influential video games in history.

10. Castlevania III: Dracula’s Curse

Castlevania III took the gothic horror vibes of the first two games and perfected them. You played as Trevor Belmont, taking on the Dracula clan with an arsenal of whips and magic. What set this game apart was its branching paths and multiple playable characters like Sypha Belnades and Alucard. The game’s challenge was unforgiving, but its rewarding gameplay and epic soundtrack made it an unforgettable experience for NES fans.

11. River City Ransom

Imagine Double Dragon mixed with high school drama, and you’ve got River City Ransom. This beat-’em-up game lets you brawl through city streets while buying items to upgrade your stats. With its open-world feel, RPG elements, and hilarious dialogue, River City Ransom was ahead of its time. It also became a cult classic, inspiring future beat-’em-up games and even some modern indie titles.

12. Dragon Warrior IV

This role-playing game was a beast. Dragon Warrior IV offered a sprawling story told through multiple chapters, each focusing on a different character’s perspective. The turn-based combat system was deep, and the emotional storytelling made it more immersive than other RPGs of its time. For many players, Dragon Warrior IV was their introduction to the epic storytelling that would later become a staple of Japanese RPGs.

13. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III: The Manhattan Project

Before the turtles were dominating arcades, they had this NES gem. The Manhattan Project combined fast-paced action, unique moves for each turtle, and some of the slickest side-scrolling gameplay on the console. The game featured co-op play, letting fans team up with friends to take on classic TMNT villains like Shredder and Krang. It’s a must-play for any ’90s kid who grew up yelling, “Cowabunga!”

14. Kirby’s Adventure

This was the game that introduced Kirby’s copy ability, letting the adorable pink puffball absorb powers from enemies. Released late in the NES’s life cycle, Kirby’s Adventure provided some of the best graphics and gameplay mechanics on the console. It was colorful, creative, and deceptively challenging, with clever level designs and unforgettable boss fights. Kirby’s charm and innovative gameplay made this game an instant classic and launched one of Nintendo’s most beloved franchises.

15. Duck Hunt

Before motion sensors and VR headsets, there was the NES Zapper Light Gun and Duck Hunt. This simple shooting game was addictive, and its light-hearted challenge made it a must-play for every NES owner. Who could forget the trollish dog that laughed at your failures? While the gameplay was basic, the satisfaction of nailing a perfect round — or shooting that smug dog (if only that were possible) — made Duck Hunt a forever classic.

The NES era wasn’t just about 8-bit graphics and catchy chiptune music. It was about groundbreaking gameplay and innovation. These games defined a console and gaming history. They’re proof that great gameplay never goes out of style — no matter how many next-gen consoles come and go.