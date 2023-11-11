Image Image Credit Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Lil Baby Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

From Atlanta's streets to the top of the charts, Lil Baby has established his status as a major figure in the contemporary Hip Hop industry. As one of Quality Control Music's biggest stars and a protégé of Young Thug, his transformation from hustler to hitmaker is nothing short of amazing. Lil Baby is recognized for his honest and unrefined songwriting, infusing every track he touches with an unmatched intensity and turning collaborations into smash hits. His ability to depict the intricacies of street life and personal development makes his verses both relevant and powerful.

Whether dropping catchy choruses or spewing reflective bars, Lil Baby’s guest appearances on everything from underground favorites to chart-topping hits have consistently elevated music to new heights. Thanks to his unique voice, fluidity and storytelling ability, the Atlanta native has become a highly sought-after collaborator in the industry. Join REVOLT as we explore some of Lil Baby’s best features that have solidified his reputation as a game-changer in Hip Hop.

1.Vulture Island V2 by Rob49 featuring Lil Baby

Rob49's "Vulture Island V2" was a major factor in propelling the New Orleans rapper into the mainstream music industry. The song is a rework of his original "Vulture Island" and gained popularity thanks to Lil Baby’s powerful feature. This achievement showcased his ability to enhance a track and marked a key turning point in Rob49's career. Since the release of this remix, the rising artist has continued to deliver hit after hit, mirroring Lil Baby's consistent success.

2. Wants and Needs by Drake featuring Lil Baby

One of the highlight tracks on Drake's Scary Hours 2 was "Wants and Needs" with Lil Baby. Fans admired the chemistry between the two performers, which boosted the song’s popularity and helped it debut at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100. On the hit, Lil Baby's witty and lightning-fast delivery contrasted with Drake’s reflective and harmonious approach. This collaboration demonstrated Lil Baby’s skill as a lyricist and his ability to fit in with the Toronto artist’s style effortlessly. The track’s critical and commercial success continued to establish the “Freestyle” hitmaker as one of the most sought-after rappers in the business.

3. U Played by Moneybagg Yo featuring Lil Baby

Moneybagg Yo's "U Played" comes off his 2020 album, Time Served. The Memphis, Tennessee MC was still making a name for himself in the business when the song was released. Lil Baby, well-known for encouraging up-and-coming artists, jumped at the chance to work with a fresh musician. Produced by Tay Keith, the track brought attention to both rappers' smart, lyrical and dynamic delivery, connecting them with listeners and increasing their stature.

4. 5500 Degrees by EST Gee featuring Lil Baby, 42 Dugg and Rylo Rodriguez

Paying homage to Juvenile's "400 Degreez," EST Gee’s "5500 Degrees" featuring Lil Baby, 42 Dugg and Rylo Rodriguez offers a nostalgic experience for listeners. From the Kentucky native’s gritty verses to Lil Baby's trademark flow, each artist brings their own flavor to this hit. The Enrgy Beats-produced track showcases a hard-hitting beat and infectious hook that harkens back to the golden era of Hip Hop. With input from 42 Dugg and Rodriguez, the collaboration expands and exhibits the talents of multiple rising stars. "5500 Degrees" stands as a testament to the enduring influence of Juvenile's classic and the evolution of the genre.

5. Me Or Sum by Nardo Wick featuring Lil Baby and Future

Featured on Nardo Wick's debut studio album, "Me or Sum" starred Future and Lil Baby's seasoned skills alongside Wick's distinct flair — all highlighted by a catchy chorus and irresistible rhythm. The partnership between the three artists produced a distinctive and powerful song.

6. Do We Have A Problem? by Nicki Minaj featuring Lil Baby

Nicki Minaj and Lil Baby's "Do We Have A Problem?" was a notable joint effort that showcased both musicians' mastery. The track featured Minaj's evolving flow alongside the “Pure Cocaine” rapper’s trademark sound. It was well-received in the Hip Hop scene, and fans complimented the pair’s chemistry.

"Put a Date On It" was one of the best hits from Yo Gotti’s 2020 album, Untrapped. Released as the project’s first single, it quickly became popular and lucrative. The song reached its highest position at No. 46 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, reflecting the partnership’s success. To add to its widespread recognition, the accompanying music video received over 2.1 million views on YouTube.

8. p r i d e . i s . t h e . d e v i l by J. Cole featuring Lil Baby

This unexpected yet powerful collaboration between J. Cole and Lil Baby struck a deep chord with listeners. The song demonstrated both performers’ storytelling skills, but Lil Baby's surprising addition gave it a new angle and contrasted his distinguished approach with the North Carolina rapper’s reflective lines. Despite their different approaches to rap, the duo had an unquestionable chemistry. This collaboration highlighted Lil Baby's ability to rap about deeper themes while still creating hits.

9. 3 Headed Goat by Lil Durk featuring Lil Baby and Polo G

"3 Headed Goat" showcased the dynamic energy and aligned artistic visions of the three artists over a hard-hitting beat. Due to the record’s success, Lil Durk and Lil Baby decided to work together once more on a joint project titled The Voice of the Heroes. The effort strengthened their relationship, and its critical acclaim proved that fans were eager to hear more from the combo.

10. Girls Want Girls by Drake featuring Lil Baby

This certified smash from Drake's Certified Lover Boy debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard charts. Both artists brought their melodic abilities to "Girls Want Girls," which resulted in a perfect summer hit. The duo’s talent in writing earworms with irresistible rhythms and unforgettable hooks is something to be studied.

11. Bussin by Nicki Minaj featuring Lil Baby

In 2022, Minaj and Lil Baby reunited for the catchy collaboration "Bussin.” Her trademark flow complemented Lil Baby’s unique style, making "Bussin" a noteworthy addition to both artists’ discographies. The well-received song highlighted Minaj’s ability to adapt to changes within music and Lil Baby's skill in going bar-for-bar with heavyweight artists.

12. Hot Boy by Nardo Wick featuring Lil Baby

After a successful first collaboration, Nardo Wick and Lil Baby reunited for another hit song. "Hot Boy" became another example of the two artists' synergy and received a lot of attention because of its distinctive sample of Juvenile’s "Rich N**gaz." In addition to earning a place on the charts, it gained popularity on streaming services; the track’s accompanying music video has over 11 million views on YouTube.

13. Sharing Locations by Meek Mill featuring Lil Baby and Lil Durk

Found on Meek Mill’s fifth studio album, Expensive Pain, "Sharing Locations" boasts captivating punch lines and explosive energy. Featuring Lil Durk and Lil Baby, the song has become a fan favorite, especially because its collaboration illustrates the rap genre's timeless appeal.

14. Flewed Out by City Girls featuring Lil Baby

"Flewed Out" by City Girls featuring Lil Baby emerged from a lighthearted moment when Yung Miami unintentionally popularized the term "Flewed out" in a viral video. This amusing incident ultimately inspired the song, which showcased the synergy between the two Quality Control Music signees. With catchy lyrics and vibrant energy, "Flewed Out" quickly gained popularity across both fan bases, highlighting the influence of social media on modern music culture.

15. 24 by Money Man featuring Lil Baby

The music video for this viral collaboration has garnered over 84 million views. Produced by ProdByNicky and Nflated, “24” by Money Man and Lil Baby presented their joint talent and impact on the rap community. With its gripping verses and dramatic production, this hit was a tribute to the creative chemistry between the two MCs.