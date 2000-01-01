Image Image Credit Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Nelly, Murphy Lee, Kyjuan, Slo Down, Isaac Keys, and Chingy Image Size landscape-medium Image Position top

St. Louis has always carried a unique flavor in Hip Hop, blending Midwestern hustle with Southern influence and undeniable charisma. While not always the first city to come to mind in rap conversations, St. Louis has proven its ability to produce chart-topping anthems, street classics, and culture-shaping music. Artists from the Lou have used their voices to represent their hometown pride, turning their stories into soundtracks that celebrate the city's streets, energy, and determination. Check out these memorable hits that truly shine a spotlight on what St. Louis rappers are capable of, showing us all that the city has earned its respect when it comes to Hip Hop.

1. Country Grammar (Hot...) by Nelly

Nelly’s “Country Grammar (Hot...)” is the song that put St. Louis on the global Hip Hop map. Released in 2000 as the lead single from his debut album, Country Grammar, the track features an infectious hook and carefree swagger that became Nelly’s signature. With its playful chant — “I’m going down, down, baby, your street in a Range Rover” — Nelly introduced listeners to the distinct Midwest sound and St. Louis slang. The track's success propelled Country Grammar to multi-platinum status, making it one of the most celebrated Hip Hop albums of the 2000s. “Country Grammar” remains a timeless anthem, forever associated with Nelly’s pride in his hometown.

2. Right Thurr by Chingy

Chingy’s “Right Thurr” is a club anthem that proudly represents St. Louis’ fun and laid-back vibe. Released in 2003 on his debut album, Jackpot, the track’s catchy hook and Chingy’s signature drawl made it an instant hit. The infectious beat, paired with Chingy’s effortless flow, showcased the city’s ability to create music that’s both danceable and memorable. The song’s success not only put Chingy on the map but also highlighted St. Louis as a city capable of producing chart-topping hits. “Right Thurr” remains a classic, embodying the Lou’s cool confidence and party-ready energy.

3. Air Force Ones by Nelly featuring St. Lunatics

Nelly’s “Air Force Ones” is a celebratory anthem about sneaker culture that doubles as a love letter to St. Louis. Released in 2002 on Nellyville, the track features three other members of the St. Lunatics — Ali, Murphy Lee, and Kyjuan — who each add their unique flair to the song. Over a bouncy beat, the group raps about their love for Nike’s iconic Air Force Ones, a staple in Hip Hop fashion. With its playful lyrics and undeniable swagger, “Air Force Ones” captured St. Louis’ style and cultural pride. The song became a hit, proving that the Lou had its own voice and flavor to bring to Hip Hop.

4. Tipsy by J-Kwon

J-Kwon’s “Tipsy” is an infectious party anthem that solidified St. Louis’ reputation for delivering fun, high-energy hits. Released in 2004 on his debut studio album, Hood Hop, the track features a simple yet unforgettable hook — “Everybody in the club gettin’ tipsy” — that made it a club staple. J-Kwon’s youthful energy and playful delivery paired perfectly with the beat, which blends Midwest bounce with mainstream appeal. “Tipsy” quickly became a smash hit, turning J-Kwon into a household name and showcasing St. Louis’ ability to create music that dominates dance floors and airwaves alike.

5. Midwest Swing by St. Lunatics

St. Lunatics’ “Midwest Swing” is a celebratory anthem that proudly represents St. Louis and the Midwest as a whole. Released in 2001 on their debut album, Free City, the track features Nelly, Murphy Lee, Ali, Kyjuan, and City Spud delivering laid-back, confident verses over a bouncy beat. The song highlights the camaraderie and unique style of the St. Lunatics while putting St. Louis’ energy and swagger on full display. “Midwest Swing” captures the pride of the Lou, showing that the city had its own sound and a crew ready to represent it on a national stage.

6. Hood Hop by J-Kwon

J-Kwon’s “Hood Hop” is a raw and energetic anthem that celebrates the hustle and pride of growing up in St. Louis. Released in 2004 on his debut album of the same name, the track reflects the realities of J-Kwon’s upbringing while showcasing his unfiltered style and lyrical confidence. Over a hard-hitting beat, J-Kwon delivers verses that embody the determination and resilience of St. Louis’ neighborhoods. “Hood Hop” became a standout track, solidifying J-Kwon’s role in representing his city and its grind.

7. Batter Up by Nelly featuring St. Lunatics

Nelly and the St. Lunatics’ “Batter Up” is a playful anthem that brings together the group’s charismatic personalities and Midwest pride. Released on Country Grammar, the track’s baseball-themed hook and upbeat production make it an instant classic. Each member of the St. Lunatics delivers verses that showcase their unique styles while celebrating their journey from St. Louis to the national stage. “Batter Up” is a feel-good track that highlights the group’s chemistry and their love for the Lou, proving that St. Louis had its own winning team in Hip Hop.

8. Pullin' Me Back by Chingy featuring Tyrese

"Pullin' Me Back" by Chingy is one of the most memorable tracks to come out of St. Louis in the early 2000s, and it played a crucial role in establishing him as a mainstream figure in Hip Hop. Released in 2006 as part of his third studio album, Hoodstar, the song features a smooth, catchy hook and a distinctive beat that blends elements of Hip Hop with R&B, showcasing Chingy’s ability to craft music that appealed to a broad audience. The track’s lyrics explore the complexities of a relationship, with Chingy narrating the push and pull between love, loyalty, and the streets.

9. St. Louie by Nelly

"St. Louie" by Nelly is one of the standout tracks that put St. Louis on the map in the early 2000s, further establishing the city as a key player in the rise of Southern rap. Released on Country Grammar, the song features Nelly’s signature blend of catchy hooks, smooth delivery, and a playful, yet reflective, portrayal of life in his hometown. "St. Louie" is an anthem for the city, where Nelly captures both the pride and the struggle of growing up in St. Louis, showcasing the unique regional vibe that would go on to define his sound. The track, with its infectious beat and relatable storytelling, not only highlighted Nelly’s ability to balance commercial appeal with authenticity.

10. Pound Town by Sexyy Red

"Pound Town" by Sexyy Red is one of the latest anthems to emerge from St. Louis, capturing the city’s unapologetic, bold spirit with its infectious beat and explicit lyrics. Released in 2023, the track quickly became a viral hit, thanks to its catchy hook, brash confidence, and unapologetic celebration of freedom and sensuality. "Pound Town" exemplifies a new wave of St. Louis rap — fearless, fun, and undeniably catchy — while still staying true to the city’s gritty and straightforward style. With its viral success, the song not only showcases Sexyy Red’s rising talent but also solidifies her as a key figure in the next generation of St. Louis rap, ensuring the city’s presence in the wider Hip Hop conversation.

St. Louis may not always dominate Hip Hop’s spotlight, but its contributions to the genre are unforgettable. From Chingy’s “Right Thurr” to J-Kwon’s “Hood Hop,” these anthems showcase the Lou’s unique energy, sound, and style. Whether celebrating its fun-loving spirit or addressing its streetwise grit, these songs represent the pride and determination of St. Louis. With artists who continue to put the city on the map, the Lou’s influence on Hip Hop remains strong, proving that this Midwest underdog will always have its place in the culture.