Pop Smoke’s voice is unforgettable — a deep, gravelly tone that carries both menace and charm. A pioneer of Brooklyn drill, he took a genre rooted in the streets and propelled it into the global spotlight. His lyrics tell stories of ambition, loyalty, resilience, and an intense lifestyle, resonating with fans who saw themselves in his words. Even after his untimely passing, Pop Smoke’s impact continues to grow, with his songs becoming anthems for a generation navigating hustle and heartbreak. Here are 13 of his most memorable lyrics that represent a life, a career, and a unique Hip Hop artistry all gone too soon.

1. Dior: "Christian Dior, Dior, I’m up in all the stores."

“Dior” isn’t just a song; it’s a cultural phenomenon. This lyric captures his unapologetic embrace of luxury, highlighting his love for high-end fashion and his status as a style icon. Released on Meet the Woo, the track became a rallying cry for Brooklyn drill and earned a Grammy Award nomination posthumously. The repetition of “Dior” symbolizes his ability to effortlessly bridge street swagger with designer sophistication, making him a trailblazer in both music and fashion.

2. Welcome to the Party: "I'm with the gang, and it's gon' be a robbery."

This lyric cemented the Brooklyn native as a commanding voice in drill music. The debut single that put him on the map, “Welcome to the Party,” showcases his knack for crafting gritty, adrenaline-pumping anthems. The line captures the track’s raw energy, representing life on the streets while inviting listeners into his world. It’s a vivid introduction to the rapper’s blend of aggression and charisma that took his career global.

3. For the Night: "I did some wrong, but I’m always right."

Taken from Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon, this line embodies self-awareness and defiance. It’s a reflection of Pop Smoke’s complex persona — someone unapologetically flawed yet confident in his purpose. Featuring Lil Baby and DaBaby, the track pairs vulnerability with swagger, showing his ability to balance introspection with infectious melodies.

4. Mood Swings: "Shorty a lil' baddie, shorty my lil' boo thing."

This playful lyric became an anthem for couples and singles alike, making “Mood Swings” a TikTok sensation. Featuring Lil Tjay, the song blends drill with R&B influences, showcasing the Enjoy Yourself artist’s versatility. The casual intimacy of the line resonates with listeners, adding a romantic dimension to his catalog without losing the edge he was known for.

5. Shake the Room: "I bet I shake the room."

On this high-energy track with Quavo, the Faith rapper delivers a boastful promise that doubles as a metaphor for his meteoric rise. This lyric captures his confidence and ability to command attention wherever he went. The synergy between Pop and Quavo amplifies the hype, solidifying the song as a party anthem and a testament to his electrifying presence.

6. Gatti: "I'm in the hood like an engine, revvin' / My checks is clearin'"

“Gatti” exemplifies the Grammy Award nominee’s seamless integration of drill into mainstream music. Collaborating with Travis Scott for JACKBOYS, this lyric reflects his luxury-first lifestyle while emphasizing his humble beginnings. The reference to Dior highlights his association with the brand, reinforcing his influence on fashion and Hip Hop alike.

7. The Woo: "She wanna f**k with the Woo."

With 50 Cent and Roddy Ricch joining forces on this hit from Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon, Pop Smoke reasserts his persona as “The Woo.” This lyric is more than a boast; it’s a declaration of identity. The phrase encapsulates his swagger, street credibility, and magnetic appeal, making the track a fan favorite.

8. Aim For The Moon: "Shoot for the stars, aim for the moon "

This introspective line from “Aim For The Moon,” featuring Quavo, reflects Pop Smoke’s ambition and the challenges he faced on his rise to stardom. The lyric highlights his ability to dream big while staying grounded in his reality. It’s a reminder of his relentless drive and why he became a symbol of resilience for so many.

9. What You Know Bout Love: "I had to apply the pressure, 'cause you my hidden treasure, I think I'm fallin' in love."

Pop Smoke’s softer side shines in this romantic track, which samples Ginuwine’s “Differences.” The lyric captures vulnerability and devotion, adding depth to his catalog. Released posthumously, “What You Know Bout Love” shows that the MTV Video Music Award nominee wasn’t confined to drill — he could craft timeless love songs, too.

10. Scenario: "Fly down your block like an eagle."

This lyric pays homage to his Brooklyn roots, anchoring Pop Smoke’s identity in the streets that shaped him. On “Scenario,” his gritty delivery and vivid storytelling remind listeners of his authenticity. It’s a nod to the drill scene that he helped popularize, ensuring his city’s legacy lives on in Hip Hop.

11. Hello: "Dior on my body, sneakers got no creases."

Revisiting the theme of hedonism and high-energy chaos, this line serves as both an introduction and an invitation. Featuring A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, “Hello” expands on the rap hitmaker’s ability to craft anthems that balance braggadocio with infectious hooks. The lyric reinforces his knack for creating unforgettable moments in music.

12. Dior (Remix): "Remember when I came home from corrections / All the bad b**ches in my direction."

This reflective lyric on the “Dior” remix captures the weight of Pop Smoke’s life experiences. While the original celebrates his rise, this version adds a layer of introspection, showing his ability to blend celebration with realism. It’s a reminder of the dualities in his music — joy and pain, triumph and struggle.

13. Christopher Walking: "Just 'cause I dance, don't think I'm p**sy, don't make me pull up with the stick."

This line from “Christopher Walking” reflects Pop’s unwavering loyalty and moral code. The track showcases his storytelling ability, diving into the gritty realities of street life. The lyric resonates with fans who admire his authenticity and unshakable principles, solidifying his role as a voice for his generation.

Pop Smoke’s lyrics are more than words — they’re a legacy. From drill anthems that made dance floors explode to introspective lines that revealed his depth, his words encapsulate the dreams, struggles, and triumphs of a young artist who was just getting started. These 13 lyrics reflect his influence on Hip Hop, his undeniable charisma, and why his voice will continue to resonate for years to come. As his impact echoes through the culture, we’re reminded of a simple truth: legends live forever.