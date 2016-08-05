Image Image Credit Kayla Oaddams / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Lil Wayne Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

When all is said and done, Lil Wayne will go down in Hip Hop and music history as one of the best to ever do it. This isn't just in regard to his work in the recording booth; the New Orleans giant has also proven his worth as a live act. In addition to touring the globe (both solo and with collaborators), Weezy F. Baby has torn down stages for festivals and one-off events throughout his lengthy career. Whether it be through his own hits or as a feature, he's provided concert attendees with a lifetime's worth of entertainment.

One example of his performing prowess was during a surprise appearance at HOT 97's Summer Jam. Nicki Minaj, who was headlining at the time, brought out her Young Money boss and fellow label mate Drake for a packed crowd, who roared at the opportunity to watch Wayne break out energetic renditions of "Believe Me" and "Loyal." On a smaller scale, Mixtape Weezy delighted fans with a dope freestyle on the now-defunct "106 & Park." Other moments at a variety of award shows only add to Wayne's exceptional track record.

Below, REVOLT compiled 19 times that Lil Wayne gave the fans what they wanted as more during a live set, both by himself and alongside notable peers. Only the future can tell the amount of times he'll shut down a stage before he inevitably retires.

1. Performing “Gossip” at the BET Hip Hop Awards

Before he set the world on its head with Tha Carter III, Wayne blessed the masses with The Leak, an EP of songs created during that album’s recording sessions. One of those tracks, the menacing “Gossip,” saw a live debut during the BET Hip Hop Awards, and a silver jacket-donning Weezy was ferocious on stage. He would also come out to assist Playaz Circle with their performance of “Duffle Bag Boy” that same night.

2. Performing “Glory” at the BET Players Awards

Many will surely remember the period during which Wayne was at odds with Birdman and Cash Money Records. Fortunately, the music didn’t stop, and fans were pleased when the veteran rapper dropped the aptly titled Free Weezy Album. During the sports-focused BET Players Awards, Wayne provided viewers with a performance of the Free Weezy Album standout “Glory,” a track that initially coincided with news of the emcee’s TIDAL co-ownership.

3. Performing “Uproar” and “Can’t Be Broken” on "SNL”

Few moments in Hip Hop were bigger than Wayne’s official return to wax following his reconciliation with Birdman and the subsequent fifth installment of the iconic Tha Carter series. In promotion of that project, Weezy was a performing guest on “Saturday Night Live,” where he delivered with “Uproar” and “Can’t Be Broken.” Swizz Beatz and Halsey provided additional support.

4. Performing at Yankee Stadium’s #HipHop50 celebration

During one of Hip Hop’s most notable milestones, Weezy celebrated the culture and art form with several other acts at New York’s Yankee Stadium. During his lively set, fans were treated to hits like “John,” “Fireman,” “Let the Beat Build,” “A Milli,” and “6 Foot 7 Foot,” the last of which saw Wayne joined by Cory Gunz. A Whitney Houston-inspired closeout made Wayne’s event contribution that much more memorable.

5. Performing for MTV2’s “Unplugged” series

During the promo run for Tha Carter IV, Wayne paid a visit to MTV2’s “Unplugged,” and – with the help of a high-energy band – turned into a literal rock star with a string of hits past and present. He also surprised viewers with a performance of Tupac Shakur’s “Hail Mary.” “I thought that it was very similar to my situation that I was just recently in. I was just incarcerated and 'Pac was incarcerated,” he explained about his decision to cover the song.

6. Performing “Dontgetit,” “A Milli,” and “Got

Money” at the MTV Video Music Awards

Image Image Credit Jason Merritt/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Lil Wayne Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

In a recap shared on Reddit, Lil Wayne brought the crowd to its feet as a performer for the MTV Video Music Awards. Here, he flowed effortlessly through a medley of tracks, including “Dontgetit” (aka “Misunderstood”), “A Milli,” and “Got Money.” Leona Lewis and T-Pain also joined in on the fun. Notably, focused listeners could catch Weezy’s utilization of Drake’s bars as a tribute to his artist.

7. Performing "How to Love" and “John” at the MTV Video Music Awards

This was another true rock star moment for Weezy F. Baby. Just prior to the release of Tha Carter IV, A leopard print-rocking Wayne appeared at the MTV Video Music Awards to perform his genre-bending single “How to Love.” He then flipped into a crazy version of “John” sans Rick Ross, complete with the use of Black Sabbath’s “Iron Man.”

8. Performing with Birdman at the BET Hip Hop Awards

Along with other moments during this time, Wayne’s appearance at the BET Hip Hop Awards was a reintroduction of sorts for a rapper who transitioned from being a part of a collective dynasty to standing on his own post-Tha Carter II. Taken from Like Father, Like Son, the above rendition of his and Birdman’s “Stuntin’ Like My Daddy” effectively helped to solidify Weezy’s GOAT position in rap.

9. Performing with the Hot Boys at the Source Awards

After seeing a revival following the infamous East Coast-West Coast rivalry, the Source Awards played host to Cash Money Records and their flagship group, the Hoy Boys, the quartet of B.G., Juvenile, Turk, and Wayne. The energy was high during the collective’s performance of “We On Fire,” B.G.’s “Bling Bling,” and Juvie’s “Ha” and “Back That Azz Up.”

10. Performing as headliner for HOT 97 Summer Jam

Wayne’s appearance as a HOT 97 headliner was huge due to his release from prison and Tha Carter IV, which marked his return to the top of commercial music. As such, the Young Money head honcho went ballistic on stage with rock band-backed versions of “6 Foot 7 Foot,” “John” (with help from Rick Ross), and more. Even with what many viewed as a lackluster audience, Weezy more than made up for his time away from the microphone.

11. Performing "Don’t Cry” for “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert”

In celebration of Tha Carter V, Lil Wayne made an appearance on Stephen Colbert’s late-night broadcast to perform “Don’t Cry,” an emotionally charged cut that featured the late XXXTentacion. In typical Weezy fashion by this point, the set was a seamless mix of Hip Hop and rock elements.

12. Performing "Dedicate” for “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

As rap fans know, the pinnacle of performing for the late-night audience is by way of Jimmy Fallon, whose inclusion of The Roots took the show’s overall authenticity to the maximum. Here, Lil Wayne joined the legendary Philly band for a performance of “Dedicate,” a standout cut from Tha Carter V. Even as he seemingly forgot a line or several (something he’s humorously been open about in the past), the ultimate showman held it down until the end (courtesy of President Barack Obama).

13. Performing with T-Pain at the BET Awards

Wayne and T-Pain's “Got Money” was an instant hit upon impact, and every time the two came together to perform the collaboration was a win for the fans. Above, they did just that for the BET Awards, beginning with a Frankenstein-inspired intro. With T-Pain and the crowd watching on, Wayne then broke out renditions of “Lollipop” and “A Milli.”

14. Performing with DJ Drama at Dreamville Fest

Let’s be clear: Wayne and DJ Drama’s Dedication mixtape series is one of the best in rap history. For J. Cole’s Dreamville Festival, the two took to the stage to deliver some classic freestyles from that run and – of course – some of the Young Money star’s choice hits. It’s crazy how, even with more recent performances, the energy is no different than Wayne’s younger days.

15. Performing at Uproar Fest

As the world transitioned into life post-COVID-19, Wayne and his Young Money squad decided to treat fans with Uproar Fest, which took place at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Big Sean, The Game, Wiz Khalifa, and more took part in the lively concert.

16. Performing at "106 & Park”

In one of the more classic moments from “106 & Park” and its extensive history, Weezy decided to bless the crowd with a performance of his verse from Shawty Lo’s “Dey Know (Remix).” “Now what I look like? And if it ain't money, then I don't look right, haha, and that don't sound right, I swear you could get a full clip, not a sound bite,” he rapped to the audience (without the song’s use of auto-tune).

17. Performing with Nicki Minaj and Drake at HOT 97’s Summer Jam

This took place during the height of what many called the “three-headed monster,” as the trio of Lil Wayne, Nicki Minaj, and Drake were virtually unstoppable on the charts. During Minaj’s headlining set for HOT 97’s Summer Jam, Weezy ran on stage as a surprise guest before belting out live versions of “Believe Me” and “Loyal.” Simply put, the Young Money dynasty was in full form that evening.

18. Performing at the iHeartRadio Music Festival

Trukfit Wayne was in full force for his iHeartRadio Music Festival set, which kicked off with a rock-and-roll-esque “John.” “6 Foot 7 Foot,” “Uproar,” “Love Me,” “Ms. Officer,” and other choice cuts from Weezy’s catalog received attention during the energetic performance.

19. Performing with Mannie Fresh, Turk, and Juvenile during NBA All-Star Weekend

These days, any reunion involving present and former Cash Money artists is a blessing in itself. One year, NBA brought their All-Star Weekend festivities to New Orleans, LA, so it was only right to have Wayne join in on the celebration. Mannie Fresh, Turk, and Juvenile also made appearances, making that event beyond notable for longtime fans of the southern rap label. DJ Khaled, 2 Chainz, Fat Joe, and others can be spotted in the above clip.