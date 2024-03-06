Image Image Credit Raymond Boyd / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt St. Lunatics Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

St. Louis may not be the first city that comes to mind when thinking about Hip Hop, but its influence on the genre is undeniable. Known for its melodic flair and Midwest charm, the city has cemented a musical legacy of infectious melodies, street-smart storytelling and groundbreaking innovation.

The city has produced artists who have created timeless hits and brought their unique sound to the world stage. From global icons like Nelly and Chingy to underground heroes like Tef Poe and Rockwell Knuckles, St. Louis rappers have brought their hometown’s unique voice to the forefront of Hip Hop. With their hustle, creativity and authenticity, these 10 lyricists continue to inspire and shape the culture, proving that the Gateway to the West is also a gateway to greatness.

1. Nelly

With his infectious hooks and melodic flow, Nelly is the undisputed king of St. Louis Hip Hop. His debut album, Country Grammar, became a cultural phenomenon, with hits like “Ride Wit Me” and “Country Grammar (Hot S**t)” dominating the charts. Known for blending Hip Hop with pop appeal, the Texas-born artist became a global superstar, earning multiple Grammy Awards and selling millions of records. Beyond his solo success, Nelly brought his crew, the St. Lunatics, into the spotlight, further showcasing the talent from the city he was raised in. His impact on Hip Hop and his representation of St. Louis are unmatched.

2. Chingy

Chingy burst onto the scene with his debut single “Right Thurr,” a club anthem that showcased his distinctive delivery and Midwest charm. His debut album, Jackpot, solidified his place in Hip Hop, delivering hits like “Holidae In” and “One Call Away.” The former Disturbing tha Peace Records signee’s ability to craft catchy, feel-good tracks made him a staple in the early 2000s rap scene. Representing St. Louis with pride, he brought attention to the city’s unique sound and energy. Chingy’s influence on St. Louis’ Hip Hop legacy remains strong, as his music continues to be celebrated by fans around the world.

3. Murphy Lee

A key member of St. Lunatics, Murphy Lee made his mark with his witty lyrics and smooth delivery. His standout verse on Nelly’s hit “Shake Ya Tailfeather” earned him a Grammy Award and showcased his undeniable talent. Lee's solo album, Murphy’s Law, further proved his ability to hold his own, delivering hits like “Wat Da Hook Gon Be.” As one of St. Louis’ most prominent voices, Lee played a crucial role in bringing the city’s flavor to the mainstream. His contributions to the St. Lunatics and his solo success cement his place in his hometown’s Hip Hop history.

4. Jibbs

Jibbs brought a youthful energy to his hometown’s rap scene with his breakout hit “Chain Hang Low,” a playful anthem that became a national sensation. The chart-topper’s debut album, Jibbs feat. Jibbs, showcased his ability to create catchy tracks that appealed to a wide audience. While his time in the mainstream spotlight may have been brief, Jibbs’ contributions to St. Louis’ Hip Hop legacy are significant, as he helped keep the city on the map during the mid-2000s. His music reflects its fun and energetic side, earning him a place among its most memorable artists.

5. Huey

Huey’s breakout single “Pop, Lock & Drop It” took over clubs and radio stations in the mid-2000s. Known for his charismatic delivery and ability to blend party vibes with street sensibilities, Huey became a local hero and a national star. His debut album, Notebook Paper, highlighted his versatility and talent. Though his life was tragically cut short in 2020, the Jive Records MC’s contributions to St. Louis Hip Hop and his impact on the culture remain deeply felt, ensuring his legacy lives on.

6. Akon

While Akon’s international appeal often overshadows his origins, the Grammy-nominated artist was born and spent his formative years in St. Louis, which shaped his music and career. Known for blending Hip Hop, R&B and Afropop, Akon gained fame with hits like “Locked Up” and “Lonely.” His knack for crafting emotional, yet radio-friendly songs made him a global icon. The producer and label head also helped launch the careers of stars like Lady Gaga and T-Pain. His connection to his birthplace is a testament to St. Louis’ ability to inspire talent with global influence.

7. Da Hol’ 9

Da Hol’ 9 represented their city’s underground hustle with gritty sound and unfiltered storytelling. Known for their local anthems, the duo captured the raw energy of St. Louis’ streets and brought it to a national audience. Tracks like “Da Hol’ 9” highlighted their ability to blend street narratives with club-ready beats. Though they did not achieve the same commercial success as some of their peers, Da Hol’ 9’s contributions to the local rap culture make them an integral part of St. Louis’ Hip Hop history.

8. Tef Poe

Tef Poe is a politically charged lyricist who brought a conscious edge to St. Louis’ rap scene. Known for his sharp delivery and thought-provoking lyrics, the musician uses his platform to address systemic injustice and social issues. Tracks like 2014’s “War Cry” highlight his ability to blend powerful messages with hard-hitting beats. The activist and community leader represents a different side of St. Louis Hip Hop — one that uses art as a tool for change. His work has earned him both local and national respect, solidifying his role as a voice for the people.

9. Rockwell Knuckles

Known for his eclectic production and genre-blurring sound, Rockwell Knuckles gained recognition with projects like You’re F**king Out, I’m F**king In. His ability to balance introspection with high-energy tracks has made him a standout in the St. Louis’ underground scene. The rapper’s music reflects the depth and diversity of St. Louis, proving that its Hip Hop legacy is as multifaceted as its culture.

10. St. Lunatics

Formed in 1993, St. Lunatics was a classic Hip Hop group which consisted of Nelly and his hometown friends: Murphy Lee, Ali, City Spud and Kyjuan. Three years after the crew's conception, they dropped their debut single, “Gimme What You Got,” which became a local hit. Their 2001 album, Free City, even achieved platinum status in the United States. Though they ended up quickly fading away from the mainstream, St. Lunatics introduced the “Dilemma” hitmaker, launched his career and left an undeniable mark on their hometown with their infectious ’90s beats.