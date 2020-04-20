Image Image Credit Dave Benett / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt ASAP Nast Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

A good birthday anthem is the ultimate party starter, setting the tone for a day of celebration and good vibes. The second that beat drops, the room lights up. Suddenly, it’s not just another day; it’s a moment filled with excitement and anticipation. A great birthday song can make you feel like the star of the show, bringing people together to sing, dance, and create memories. It's that perfect mix of lyrical affirmations and upbeat rhythms that makes everyone forget their worries and just enjoy the present.

Whether it’s blasting in a club or spinning at a backyard bash, the right song can turn any gathering into an unforgettable event. From the chorus of 50 Cent's "In Da Club" to the feel-good vibes of Katy Perry's "Birthday," these tracks are designed to get everyone on their feet and in the mood to celebrate. But what makes a birthday song truly stand out is its ability to capture the essence of celebration. It’s not just about the melody — it’s about the feeling it brings.

The right song has the power to lift spirits, evoke nostalgia, and create a sense of unity. It's the soundtrack to blowing out candles, making wishes, and toasting another year of life. So, when you’re curating that birthday playlist, remember that the best birthday songs are the ones that bring the party to life, making everyone feel part of the celebration and turning an ordinary day into a legendary one.

1. In Da Club by 50 Cent

"In Da Club" is the ultimate birthday anthem that sets the perfect tone for your big day. The iconic "Go shorty, it's your birthday" line instantly puts everyone in a party mood, making it an essential track for birthday playlists. Its energetic vibe and unforgettable hook ensure the atmosphere stays lively and fun. Whether it's at a packed club or a house party, this song always brings the hype and gets everyone dancing.

2. Birthday Song by 2 Chainz featuring Kanye West

"Birthday Song" by 2 Chainz featuring Kanye West is a must-play for birthday celebrations, with its bold declaration of "All I want for my birthday is a big booty h**." The track's high-energy production and playful lyrics make it perfect for setting a fun, party atmosphere. It's a go-to for turning up and having a good time, ensuring that everyone gets into the celebratory spirit. This song guarantees a lively, unforgettable birthday bash.

3. Happy Birthday by Stevie Wonder

Stevie Wonder's "Happy Birthday" was written to honor Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., and advocate for the establishment of a national holiday in his name. Stevie Wonder's campaign to recognize King’s birthday gained significant traction in the 1980s, and the song played a key role in raising awareness and support for the cause. The song’s lyrics reflect Wonder’s commitment to celebrating King’s legacy and advancing civil rights. For more details, you can refer to sources such as interviews with Stevie Wonder and historical accounts of the campaign for Martin Luther King, Jr., Day.

4. Pink Birthday by Nicki Minaj

"Pink Birthday" hails from Nicki Minaj’s Pink Friday 2 offering a slow, sultry vibe that's perfect for celebrating a partner's birthday. The track's smooth tempo and sensual lyrics create an intimate, romantic atmosphere, making it an ideal choice for a special celebration. Its relaxed yet festive mood adds a personal touch to the birthday festivities, ensuring a memorable and heartfelt experience.

5. Say Aah by Trey Songz featuring Fabolous

Trey Songz’s “Say Aah” from his album Ready features Fabolous and is a perfect track for birthday celebrations. Its upbeat, party-ready vibe makes it ideal for getting the festivities started. Released in 2009, the song reached No. 3 on the Billboard Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart, highlighting its popularity and ability to energize any birthday party.

6. Birthday Sex by Jeremih

Birthday Sex by Jeremih was an instant classic. After its release in 2009, it climbed to No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100, marking Jeremih's debut single as a major hit. The song is slow, unlike most birthday anthems, but Jeremih's velvety vocals create an intimate atmosphere, making it perfect for celebrating a birthday in a romantic setting. The track’s blend of R&B and seductive themes makes it a top choice for setting a festive yet sexy mood, making it a favorite for special occasions.

7. Birthday by Migos

Migos’ “Birthday” from their album Culture III brings a lively and engaging atmosphere to any birthday celebration. The track’s energetic vibe and Migos’ distinctive style make it a great addition to a birthday playlist, guaranteeing that the party remains turnt and memorable. Its contribution to the Culture III album highlights the group's versatility in creating tracks that fit various party settings.

8. Birthday by Saweetie featuring YG and Tyga

“Birthday” by Saweetie featuring YG sets the tone for a boss babe celebration. Saweetie kicks off the track with the line, "Going live on my birthday," immediately immersing listeners in her festive mood. The collaboration with YG adds an extra layer of energy, giving a high-spirited vibe and star power that makes it stand out on any birthday playlist.

9. Birthday by Usher and Zaytoven

Usher’s “Birthday” from his collaborative project A with Zaytoven brings a celebratory and engaging vibe to any special occasion. The track highlights the “U Got It Bad” singer’s distinctive style while integrating Zaytoven’s production, creating a memorable atmosphere for celebrating. The song’s easy-going rhythm and Usher’s charismatic delivery make it a standout choice for a birthday playlist. Its unique feel ensures it adds a special touch to any celebration.

10. Birthday Cake by Rihanna

Rihanna’s “Birthday Cake” is a notable track that reached No. 24 on the Billboard Hot 100, reflecting its commercial success. The song’s impact was further enhanced by a remix featuring Chris Brown, which introduced a new layer to the original. Featured on her 2011 album Talk That Talk, the song's provocative tone adds to the energetic and bold feel, making it a memorable choice for birthday celebrations.

11. The Birthday Song by Halla & Isaiah Jayy

The new birthday song sung by LA native Isaiah Jaay has gone viral on TikTok and is now celebrated in the Black community as the new official birthday anthem. The track begins with the line, “I want to say happy birthday to you,” and continues with “now close your eyes and make a wish,” setting a heartfelt tone for any birthday celebration. The most memorable parts of the song are the iconic ad-libs and runs in the background that add a unique, personal touch.

12. Big Mama by Latto

"Big Mama" begins with a sexy birthday interlude where she playfully addresses her special day with lines like, "What you gon' do for big mama for real, what do I get for my birthday?" This interlude adds a personal and celebratory touch to the track, highlighting Latto's bratty persona and sense of humor. The interlude brings a sensual element to the song before it elevates to a completely different vibe.

13. Ratchet Happy Birthday by Drake

“Ratchet Happy Birthday” offers a unique twist on birthday celebrations with its blend of laid-back vibes and celebratory lyrics. The track's catchy hook and relaxed flow create an inviting atmosphere for marking special occasions. It’s the perfect addition to birthday playlists, as Drake shows off his ability to merge his signature casual style with festive energy.