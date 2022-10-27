Image Image Credit Prince Williams/Contributor via Getty Images and Prince Williams/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Drake and Chingy Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

On Monday (Aug. 19), Drake randomly decided to draw attention to one of Chingy's biggest hits. Hopping on his Instagram Stories, the Toronto artist reflected on "One Call Away," which was taken from Chingy's debut studio LP, Jackpot, and featured singer-actor Jason Weaver on the hook.

Specifically, Drizzy seemed to be in awe of certain lines that the St. Louis emcee performed on the song's second verse. "I'm with the fellas at the cage playin’ ball, here she comes with her friends, they posted up on the wall, now I'm showin' out, tryna dunk, tryna dribble, break fast through the middle just to see her smile and giggle," the former Disturbing Tha Peace artist rapped on the cut.

"Nah, Chingy, I felt this," Drake wrote. "Like, why do I play ball better when the tings aren't watching? You really struck a chord with this one GOATed lyric. Also, the fact [that] you said, 'Tryna dribble'... Off that bar, we know you were a** at ball, but your ting showed up and you started doing too much. Like, this [is] real [as f**k]. You are a guy for that bar." The song's writer has yet to respond to the shoutout.

"One Call Away" peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 and scored Chingy a gold certification. The oft-sampled track also landed on charts in countries like France, Germany, Italy, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

As REVOLT previously reported, this August saw Drake blessing his fans with “100 gigs for your headtop,” a website that contained scores of video footage from past studio sessions, nights out with his crew, and more. Those who checked it out were also treated to three unreleased songs – "It's Up" with 21 Savage and Young Thug, "Blue Greed Red" and the Latto and Gordo-assisted "Housekeeping Knows."