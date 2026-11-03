Image Image Credit Global Visual Network / Contributor via Getty Images and Pool / Pool via Getty Images Image Alt New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani speaks to attendees during the event for the New York City Police Department Memorial Wal and U.S. Vice President JD Vance walks onstage to deliver remarks at a campaign rally at Hyder Warehouse on October 19, 2026 Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

Zohran Mamdani trolled JD Vance after Vance touted the Trump administration's achievements in New York.

Many users read Mamdani's subway train video reply as calling out Vance for taking credit.

Vance recently called Mamdani a "dangerous" communist who is bad for the country.

Zohran Mamdani has perfected the art of clapping back professionally. On Monday (Nov. 2) night, after JD Vance bragged about “safer communities” and “historic investments” in New York under Donald Trump’s administration, the New York City mayor offered nothing more than a video in response.

“We got your back, New York!” Vance posted on X, alongside a photo outlining several purported accomplishments in the state since Trump returned to office. Among them were a 48 percent drop in murders, more than 337,000 jobs protected, $32 billion in wages preserved, and over $472 billion in investments. Interestingly enough, a community note under the post claimed that several of the figures weren’t “federal results or NY-specific.”

It didn’t take long for Mamdani to catch wind of the post, which he responded to by sharing a video of content creator Ollybee pretending to be “the world’s hardest worker.” In the clip, the internet personality can be seen helping bring a subway train to a stop, opening its doors, and welcoming passengers aboard — all of which are things a train is perfectly capable of doing on its own.

Many social media users interpreted the tweet — which has already garnered over 1.4 million likes and 217,000 retweets — as Mamdani’s way of calling out Vance for taking credit for his work. Take a look below, then let us know what you think.

JD Vance previously called Zohran Mamdani “dangerous” while discussing his relationship with Donald Trump

Mamdani’s quote-tweet comes a little under a week after Kathi Arocha questioned Vance about whether Trump was going “soft” on the New York mayor. The vice president responded, “New York City has a very special place in his heart. Obviously, it’s where he raised his family. It’s where he called home for many, many years... He’s aware of the dangers of communism, and certainly he recognizes Mamdani as really far out there.”

“The president is under no illusions that this guy is dangerous, and he’s bad for the United States of America. He’s bad for our country,” Vance went on to claim. “Our movement, if it’s about anything, it’s about beating communists like Mamdani from ever having power [in] a national office.”