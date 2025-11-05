Image Image Credit ANGELA WEISS / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt New York City Mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani celebrates during an election night event at the Brooklyn Paramount Theater in Brooklyn, New York on November 4, 2025. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position top

Key Takeaways

Zohran Kwame Mamdani’s election drew record-breaking turnout and energized grassroots support across NYC.

He is the first Muslim, South Asian, and African-born mayor in the city’s history.

Social media platforms were filled with celebratory posts, memes, and messages of pride from New Yorkers.

New York has officially turned a page in its political story. Zohran Kwame Mamdani, a 34-year-old state lawmaker from Queens, will become the city’s new mayor — marking the first time a Muslim, South Asian, and millennial will lead the five boroughs. Born in Kampala, Uganda, to Indian parents before immigrating to the U.S., Mamdani’s win represents a major generational and cultural shift for New Yorkers.

The Democrat triumphed over Republican Curtis Sliwa and former Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who ran as an independent. According to CBS News, Mamdani’s victory speech, delivered to a crowd of more than 2,000 supporters in Brooklyn, captured both gratitude and defiance. “The sun may have set over our city this evening,” he began. “But as Eugene Debs once said, ‘I can see the dawn of a better day for humanity.’”

Mamdani called his victory a win “for the working people of New York, rather than the wealthy and well-connected,” adding, “My friends, we have toppled a political dynasty. I wish Andrew Cuomo only the best in private life, but let tonight be the final time I utter his name.”

He reaffirmed his campaign promises to freeze rent, expand free bus service, and deliver universal childcare, vowing, “This new age will be one of relentless improvement.” Mamdani also made it clear that New York’s immigrant communities will remain protected: “New York will remain a city of immigrants, a city built by immigrants, powered by immigrants, and, as of tonight, led by an immigrant. So hear me, President Trump, when I say this — to get to any of us, you will have to get through all of us.”

The energy across New York City has been electric as residents celebrated Mamdani’s groundbreaking victory. Social media lit up within minutes of his projected win, with many expressing pride, relief, and excitement for what his leadership could mean for the city’s future.

One user, @yosoymichael, joked, “Need everyone who threatened to leave New York if Mamdani won to start packing their bags and booking their flights immediately!” while others praised his grassroots rise. @YoungPrince_ wrote, “Zohran was unheard of last year. Built his campaign from the ground up! He literally went up against big business, billionaires, and really won against them all!”

Another New Yorker, @laugh_track_nat, posted a meme captioned, “Me directing traffic for all the people who said they would leave NY if Mamdani won,” which quickly went viral. Meanwhile, @katefeetie humorously confessed, “I love New York and I’m sorry for all the stuff I said when the G train was delayed.”

Amid the jokes, others reflected on the magnitude of the moment. @heirmeg shared, “I could’ve been born anywhere in the world and God placed me in New York City. I will forever be grateful.” Jumaane Williams, who was re-elected as New York City’s public advocate, tweeted, “We SHOOK UP THE WORLD!!!!!!!!! @ZohranKMamdani.”

Record-breaking voter turnout in historic NYC election

New York’s 2025 mayoral race as a whole was one for the record books. According to the city’s Board of Elections, over two million voters cast ballots — the highest turnout since 1969. The night also marked other milestones across the country: Virginia elected Abigail Spanberger as its first woman governor, Detroit chose Mary Sheffield as its first woman and first Black woman mayor, and New Jersey made Mikie Sherrill its first woman Democratic governor.