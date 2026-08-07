Image Image Credit Anadolu / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani delivers remarks at the Service Employees International Union, 32BJ SEIU's rally on Park Avenue, Manhattan, New York City, U.S. on Wednesday, April 15, 2026 Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

Residents are using social media to get Mayor Zohran Mamdani's attention about potholes and other city concerns, drawing widespread online engagement.

One widely shared video about a pothole amassed more than 20,000 retweets and 221,000 likes as attention grew around the repair.

City officials have cited broader infrastructure efforts, including fixing more than 7,000 potholes in a single day and coordinating responses during snowstorms.

Zohran Mamdani is something of a modern-day superhero for New Yorkers. Whenever they have a complaint, he seems to come through with a fix — and not several weeks or months later. On Thursday (Aug. 6), Brian Allen shared a now-viral video of the mayor helping install temporary water fountains in Prospect Park ahead of a heat advisory expected over the weekend.

“New Yorkers have started a trend of tagging Mayor Zohran Mamdani to report problems around the city, and the fixes are happening so quickly that the videos are going viral,” he wrote online. “A dangerous playground hazard was repaired after a resident wrote a letter. A pothole was filled the same day it was posted online.”

The pothole video he was referring to went viral on Wednesday (Aug. 5), amassing more than 20,000 retweets and 221,000 likes and counting. The original clip, which was posted on July 9, showed a young man calling attention to two potholes in the middle of the road.

“Mamdani, bro, we need your help, gang… Why is there a whole hole in the road, gang?” he said in one TikTok video, followed by another revealing both potholes were covered by the time he got off work. “Mamdani, I did not know you was like that,” he joked. Another woman thanked him for fixing potholes in the South Bronx.

“I know it’s just some potholes, but damn, when you go to Westchester and other places and the roads are smooth, it reminds you how neglected and used your city is,” she captioned her post. “It’s nice that we’re getting some much-needed TLC.”

Scroll down to see what else New Yorkers are asking Mamdani to fix and who knows, maybe some of it will already be handled by the time you check back.

A brief look at what Zohran Mamdani has accomplished as mayor so far

Although those videos may not seem like a huge deal on their own, they’re just a couple of examples of what Mamdani has been able to accomplish since being elected mayor last year. In March, the city reported that he managed to get more than 7,000 potholes fixed in a single day. “There is no pothole too far, no trash pile too high and no problem too big or too small for city government to address,” he said around that time.

Of course, that came on the heels of his handling of New York’s historic snowstorm, during which he deployed 6,600 sanitation workers for 41 days of 12-hour shifts clearing snow and salting streets and sidewalks. Then, in July, he announced that groceries will be 30 percent cheaper at the five new municipal grocery stores he’s slated to launch, starting with the first in the Bronx in 2027.

What can we say? Mamdani is setting a pretty high bar for mayors across the country, and if this keeps up, New Yorkers probably won’t be looking for a replacement anytime soon.