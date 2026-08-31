Image Image Credit ANGELA WEISS / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani (R) gives New York Knicks' #11 Jalen Brunson the Keys of the City during a championship celebration and Key to the City ceremony at City Hall Plaza after a ticker-tape parade honoring the team's NBA Finals victory in New York City on June 18, 2026. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

Mayor Zohran Mamdani crowned Knicks star Jalen Brunson the “king” during a playful campfire exchange with a young New Yorker.

Mamdani joined NYC Parks’ Family Camping program at Inwood Hill Park, where families enjoyed an overnight outdoor experience with the Urban Park Rangers.

The mayor’s playful weekend continued as hundreds gathered near Washington Square Park for a Zohran Mamdani look-alike contest.

New York City already has a mayor, but according to Zohran Mamdani, there’s only one king.

On Friday (Aug. 28), Mamdani stopped by NYC Parks’ Family Camping program with the Urban Park Rangers at Inwood Hill Park, where he spent time around the campfire roasting s’mores with children. One young camper helping him perfect his technique wanted to let everyone know who was standing beside them.

“That’s the mayor,” the child said. When Mamdani started laughing, the kid doubled down: “What? You are the mayor.” The 34-year-old replied, “I am the mayor. You’re right. I just haven’t heard it said like that.” The camper apparently thought mayor wasn’t a big enough title, suggesting, “You should become the king.”

“I’m happy as the mayor,” Mamdani responded before leaning over and whispering, “Jalen Brunson is the king.”

It’s easy to understand why Brunson got Mamdani’s vote. The guard helped deliver the New York Knicks their first NBA championship in 53 years back in June, scoring a game-high 45 points in the title-clinching Game 5 against the San Antonio Spurs. He was also named Finals MVP.

Mayor Zohran Mamdani joined families for free overnight camping in Inwood Hill Park

Mamdani’s s’mores session was part of NYC Parks’ Family Camping program, one of the free outdoor experiences hosted by the Urban Park Rangers. The overnight events give families a chance to sleep in city parks, with some outings featuring nighttime hikes, storytelling and, fittingly, s’mores. NYC Parks provides tents, while participants bring their own sleeping bags and bedding. Because of demand, families are selected through an online drawing before each event.

The Indian-Ugandan politician’s night didn’t end at the campfire. Neighborhood children waited for him afterward, and his appearance was met with screams, hugs and requests for autographs. According to a viral video, Mamdani stopped to spend time with the group before leaving Inwood Hill Park.

Hundreds showed up for a Zohran Mamdani look-alike contest in NYC

By Sunday (Aug. 30), Mamdani wasn’t even required to make an appearance to draw a crowd. Hundreds of New Yorkers gathered near Washington Square Park for a look-alike contest inspired by the mayor, according to The Associated Press. Nine contestants leaned into different parts of his signature look, from suits and patterned ties to silver rings. One contestant even arrived shirtless in an apron, nodding to a 2019 rap video Mamdani appeared in.

Amadeo Fusca ultimately won the crowd over — fittingly, while wearing a Knicks jersey beneath his suit — and walked away with the $100 prize. Contestants were judged after answering one very New York question: their favorite pizza.

See photos from the look-alike contest below:

Image Image Credit David Dee Delgado / Stringer via Getty Images Image Alt Participants gather for a New York City mayor Zohran Mamdani look-alike contest at Washington Square Park on August 30, 2026 in New York City. This year's contest is the first since Mamdani became mayor. A look-alike contest was held in 2025 before he won the Democratic primary. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position top

Image Image Credit David Dee Delgado / Stringer via Getty Images Image Alt Participants gather for a New York City mayor Zohran Mamdani look-alike contest at Washington Square Park on August 30, 2026 in New York City. This year's contest is the first since Mamdani became mayor. A look-alike contest was held in 2025 before he won the Democratic primary. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position top

Image Image Credit David Dee Delgado / Stringer via Getty Images Image Alt A participant takes part in in a New York City mayor Zohran Mamdani look-alike contest at Washington Square Park on August 30, 2026 in New York City. This year's contest is the first since Mamdani became mayor. A look-alike contest was held in 2025 before he won the Democratic primary. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Image Image Credit David Dee Delgado / Stringer via Getty Images Image Alt Winner Amadeo Fusca of a New York City mayor Zohran Mamdani look-alike contest collects his $100 prize at Washington Square Park on August 30, 2026 in New York City. This year's contest is the first since Mamdani became mayor. A look-alike contest was held in 2025 before he won the Democratic primary. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

From getting a crash course in s’mores to watching New Yorkers compete to become his double, it was an unusually playful weekend for the mayor. But at least one thing was settled: Mamdani may run City Hall, but he’s leaving the crown to Brunson.