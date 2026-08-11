Image Image Credit Joy Malone/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Jalen Brunson attends his 4th Annual Charity Golf Classic & Dinner at Westchester Country Club in Rye, New York Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

Jalen Brunson said there was no deeper meaning behind his viral stare at Jaylen Brown, explaining that he was simply enjoying the wedding.

The Knicks star admitted he never expected the clip to become a major meme and said he woke up the next morning to see it everywhere.

Elsewhere in the interview, Brunson said winning an NBA championship did not change his overall approach and that the accomplishment will not define him.

Jalen Brunson finally explained the now-viral look he gave Jaylen Brown while hitting the dance floor at Donovan Mitchell and Coco Jones’ wedding.

During an interview with New York Post Sports’ Dexter Henry for “NY Got Game,” the Knicks star was asked what was going through his mind when Brown recorded him dancing at the reception. Brunson admitted he never expected the seemingly ordinary interaction to become one of the summer’s biggest memes.

“Not at all,” Brunson replied when asked if he anticipated the attention. “I just saw him like at the corner of my eye recording me.” The point guard added that he had known Brown since the eighth grade and therefore “just didn’t think anything of it.” “I just saw him recording me and just went along with my evening, and then you wake up the next morning, you see it all over the place,” he added.

When Henry pressed him about the intensely focused expression he gave the camera, Brunson insisted there was no deeper meaning behind it. “I wasn’t thinking anything,” he explained. “I just thought it was a little funny moment, and then people just ran with it.”

Brown’s footage came from Mitchell and Jones’ Aug. 1 wedding celebration in Connecticut. The Cleveland Cavaliers guard and Grammy-winning singer tied the knot after announcing their engagement in July 2025. Brunson, Brown, Josh Hart, Bam Adebayo, and several other notable guests were among those in attendance.

Jalen Brunson reflects on Knicks title at charity event

The conversation took place Monday (Aug. 10) during the fourth annual Jalen Brunson Charity Golf Classic at Westchester Country Club in Rye, New York. The event benefits the Second Round Foundation, which Brunson co-founded with his mother, Sandra Brunson.

Elsewhere in the interview, Brunson reflected on the added attention surrounding him following the Knicks’ championship season while explaining that his approach to basketball and philanthropy remained largely unchanged. “I feel like there’s still a lot more to do and a lot more that I can prove, but it’s 100 percent always going to be in my mind,” he said of winning the championship. “It’s just not going to define me.”