Image Image Credit Roy Rochlin/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Jalen Brunson speaks onstage during the Kings of NY panel at Fanatics Fest in New York City Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

The viral clip shows Jalen Brunson locking eyes with Jaylen Brown during Donovan Mitchell and Coco Jones’ wedding reception.

Fans used the moment as a reaction meme across social media, applying it to basketball matchups and everyday situations.

Several NBA players and celebrities attended the Aug. 1 ceremony in Greenwich, Connecticut, adding context to the trending clip.

Jalen Brunson did not have to say a word to give the internet one of its newest reaction memes.

Jaylen Brown caught the New York Knicks star staring across the dance floor during Donovan Mitchell and Coco Jones’ wedding reception. In the now-viral clip, Brunson maintained eye contact and smiled before turning toward Knicks teammate Josh Hart. Brunson’s slow grin has since been paired with everything from premature celebrations to financial regret.

One basketball-themed post imagined Victor Wembanyama declaring, “Let’s go, we’re up 29... this game is over,” before introducing Brunson’s stare as the response. Another turned the footage into a two-part warning: “‘My boy over there wants to talk to you,’” followed by, “His boy.”

The look also worked beyond the court. “My credit card bill looking at me after an eventful weekend,” one X user wrote. Someone else used it for family betrayal, captioning the clip, “When you get your sibling in trouble for something you did.”

Naturally, NBA fans found matchup-specific uses. “Jalen Brunson when he sees James Harden guarding him,” read one post, presenting Brunson’s smile as the reaction of a scorer who found the defender he wanted.

Others immediately recognized the clip’s staying power. “So many possible use cases,” one person wrote. “I have no idea why Jaylen Brown was filming Brunson at Spida's wedding, but he gave me my new favorite gif.”

Another fan made plans to keep it in rotation throughout the season: “Thank you for the meme, Jalen Brunson. With that being said, I’m using this every time the Knicks win.”

Jaylen Brown was inspired by Donovan Mitchell and Coco Jones's wedding

Mitchell and Jones tied the knot Aug. 1 in Greenwich, Connecticut. Per PEOPLE, Brown, Brunson, Bam Adebayo, Ciara, and Russell Wilson were among those in attendance. Footage shared through Brown’s Instagram Stories showed portions of the celebration, including the newlyweds dancing to Musiq Soulchild’s “Love.”

During a Monday (Aug. 3) Twitch stream, Brown joked that seeing the couple exchange vows had him thinking about finding someone himself. “Chat, if y’all know somebody or y’all got somebody for me, y’all let me know,” he said. “If y’all got some people in y’all mind, put em in the comments.”

“Coco and Donovan, man, they touched me,” Brown added. “It was great to see. It was an amazing event. Two beautiful people coming together, man.”

The guest list also became part of the joke because Brunson helped New York eliminate Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers from the 2023 playoffs. “This is how I know Spida's heart just isn’t in it,” one user wrote. “I’d have pictures of Brunson on a dart board at home, this dude got him at his wedding cutting up lmao.”

Check out Brunson's new meme in action below.