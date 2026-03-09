Image Image Credit Jean Catuffe / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Donovan Mitchell and Coco Jones attend day six of the 2025 US Open Tennis Championships at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 29, 2025 in Flushing Meadows, Queens, New York City. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Donovan Mitchell might be known for dropping buckets with ease, but the Cleveland Cavaliers star made it clear that the real MVP in his life is Coco Jones.

After scoring 30 points in the Cavaliers’ loss to the Boston Celtics on Sunday (March 8), Mitchell used his post-game moment to spotlight the women who mean the most to him. Speaking on International Women’s Day, the All-Star guard reflected on his relationship with his Grammy-winning fiancée. And let’s just say, we are here for the lover boy energy.

“My fiancée… I mean, you guys have heard me rave about her, you know, nonstop,” he began. “I’m, you know, such at peace in life with her around. I think that’s first and foremost. Basketball and everything else is secondary… That’s somebody that I’m forever grateful for… My goal is to be with her for the rest of my life.”

The heartfelt moment quickly took off online, with fans embracing the sincerity. Amid the pressures of the NBA season, constant travel, and the attention that comes with his performances on the court, the 29-year-old made it clear that his relationship keeps him grounded and reminded fans he’s just as comfortable being open about love.

Coco Jones and Donovan Mitchell’s engagement

Mitchell and Jones have largely kept their relationship private, but their love story has been unfolding for a while. The pair began dating in 2023 before announcing their engagement in July 2025 through clips of the romantic proposal shared on Instagram.

Jones later opened up about the milestone in an interview with PEOPLE, joking that saying yes to the NBA star felt like signing the most important deal of her life. “I think about my life so much like business, and I'm like, 'Girl, you got to stop. This is the biggest contract I've ever signed.' You know what I'm saying? This is a real-life, forever commitment,” she said. “I talk about forever, I sing about forever, and then I'm like, 'Oh, this really forever. Okay, word up, word up.'”

The singer also spoke about how supportive Mitchell has been throughout her career. “We both go really hard for the things we love, and they're demanding careers,” she explained. “I feel like we speak a different language that makes me really feel seen. And he's my biggest cheerleader, so I feel like I'm never able to doubt myself in his presence.”

Between Jones’ music career and Mitchell’s basketball schedule, the couple seems to be finding a balance between two demanding worlds. But judging by the way he talks about her, Mitchell already knows exactly where his priorities stand.