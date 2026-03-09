Image Image Credit Gilbert Flores / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Rihanna at the AWGE fashion show as part of RTW Fall 2026 on February 13, 2026 in New York, New York. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

A 35-year-old Florida woman has been booked on an attempted murder charge after allegedly firing multiple rounds at Rihanna’s Los Angeles home.

Police say Rihanna was inside the residence at the time, but no injuries were reported and the suspect was arrested within 30 minutes.

Authorities recovered an assault-style rifle from the suspect’s vehicle and are still investigating a possible motive.

A woman accused of firing multiple shots at Rihanna’s Los Angeles home has now been identified by authorities, adding a new development to a story that made headlines over the weekend.

According to Fox 11 Los Angeles, the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed Monday (March 9) that the suspect is 35-year-old Ivana Lisette Ortiz, a resident of Orlando, Florida. Police say she has been booked for attempted murder, with bail set at $10,225,000, following the shooting that reportedly targeted the singer’s property Sunday (March 8) afternoon.

What police say happened at Rihanna’s Beverly Hills home

According to the Los Angeles Times, the incident was reported around 1:21 p.m. Sunday (March 8) at Rih’s residence in the Beverly Hills Post Office neighborhood. Authorities said a woman in a white Tesla stopped across from the gated property and fired multiple rounds toward the home.

Investigators later found bullet holes in the front gate and in a recreational vehicle parked in the driveway. A law enforcement source told the Times that one round penetrated a wall of the house. Rihanna was said to be inside the residence at the time, though no injuries were reported.

A neighbor described the frightening moment to Fox 11 Los Angeles. “Bam, bam, bam bam bam, like probably 10 shots. It was scary, but you know, I can't imagine being in the house because you're hearing the bullets hitting and that sort of stuff. I have no idea what it could have been, although I know it was just jarring, very jarring in the middle of a nice Sunday afternoon,” the neighbor said.

Police said the suspect fled in the Tesla but was tracked by the LAPD’s air unit to the Sherman Oaks Galleria, where she was taken into custody roughly 30 minutes after the initial 911 call, the Times reported. An assault-style rifle and several shell casings were recovered from the vehicle. Investigators have not yet determined a motive for the shooting.

The home targeted in the shooting is where Rihanna reportedly lives with her partner A$AP Rocky and their children. The couple welcomed their first son RZA in May 2022, followed by Riot Rose in August 2023. They recently welcomed a daughter named Rocki, who was born just a few months ago. It remains unclear whether the Harlem rapper or the children were home when the shots were fired. Representatives for the singer have not publicly commented on the incident, TMZ reported.

Inside Rihanna’s 2018 Hollywood Hills home break-in incident

This is not the first time Rihanna’s home has been involved in a security scare. Back in 2018, a man reportedly broke into the Fenty Beauty founder’s Hollywood Hills property and remained inside the house for about 12 hours before being discovered. Authorities said the intruder had been stalking her. Luckily, she was not home during that incident.

For now, investigators continue working to determine what led to Sunday’s shooting and whether the suspect had any connection to Rihanna or her family.