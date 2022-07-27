Image Image Credit Jerritt Clark/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt ASAP Rocky Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

Rocky’s guest verses often outshine the main artist, turning features into cultural moments.

His style blends Harlem roots with Southern influence, making each collaboration feel distinct.

These tracks highlight how his features push creative boundaries and leave a lasting impact.

Competition has always fueled Hip Hop, from friendly sparring in the studio to guest features that feel like open challenges. Every verse is an opportunity to shift momentum, earn respect, or even rewrite the narrative of a song. While some rappers approach features like lyrical showdowns, ASAP Rocky tends to move differently. He’s not always aiming to out-rap his peers; instead, he’s often focused on pushing creative boundaries, exploring sounds, and crafting moods that linger well after the final bar.

That said, Rocky knows how to command attention when he decides to lean in. Raised in Harlem but shaped by a deep appreciation for Southern Hip Hop, he entered the game with a sound and style that caught many off guard. His chopped-and-screwed influences, Texas-inspired flows, and love for legends like UGK and Three 6 Mafia gave him an edge that separated him from other New York contemporaries. He blended Uptown attitude with Third Coast syrup — and when the moment calls for it, he’ll bring both to a feature and leave the host playing catch-up.

These 17 tracks highlight the moments where Rocky didn’t just add flair — he took over. Sometimes subtly, sometimes forcefully, but always memorably.

1. URRRGE!!!!!!!!!! – Doja Cat

Doja Cat’s Scarlet 2 CLAUDE reissue gave fans a wild standout in “URRRGE!!!!!!!!!!” — a chaotic, experimental track rooted in Memphis-inspired edge. ASAP Rocky arrived midway through and immediately took command with a dense, quotable verse full of wordplay (“I don’t wear ESSENTIALS ‘cause I’m quintessential”) and layered references that bounce from Dev Hynes to “The Boondocks.” While Doja thrived in controlled chaos, Rocky glided through it with calculated precision, matching her unfiltered energy while bringing balance.

2. Hands on tHe WHeel – ScHoolboy Q

Over a warped flip of Lissie’s “Pursuit of Happiness” cover, ScHoolboy Q delivered one of his most iconic anthems — but it’s Rocky’s verse that left a lasting mark. With a syrupy flow and Southern-coded slang, Rocky floated through his feature with references to Pikachu drinks and drug combinations like a psychedelic street poet. His effortless cool contrasted Q’s gritty chaos, and his charisma turned the second verse into the track’s true centerpiece.

3. Wildside – T.I.

T.I.’s Trouble Man cut “Wildside” was a hard-hitting autobiographical portrait of street life in the South, but it was Rocky’s guest verse that snuck in and nearly stole the spotlight. Rocky leaned into his Southern influences, rapping over trap drums and soulful production like he was born on Bankhead. With lines like “God body, big bone, that’s hard body, Jim Jones,” he balanced confidence and paranoia in a verse filled with betrayal, revenge, and survival.

4. Shootouts in Soho – Westside Gunn

Westside Gunn and Stove God Cooks brought their signature grit to “Shootouts in Soho,” but Rocky used the moment to flex his elite pen and style. His verse was dense, free-associative, and full of Harlem vibes — name-dropping Mr. T, Jim Jones, and red Pelle coats with flair. He bounced across flows and rhyme schemes like it’s second nature and toed the line between surreal and streetwise.

5. Brothers – Kid Cudi

Kid Cudi’s “Brothers” was built on warmth and loyalty, but Rocky showed that, even in reflective spaces, he can glide into the lead. Over Cudi’s own production, Rocky delivered a sharp and layered verse that balanced street survival with personal evolution. His wordplay — “Shoes on the ‘Rari start to look like hooves” — was as vivid as ever, and he pivoted between hard truths and sly flexes without missing a beat.

6. Scholarship – Juicy J

On Stay Trippy, Juicy J leaned into the strip club anthem formula with “Scholarship,” but ASAP Rocky took the concept and ran laps around it. His verse is witty, layered, and full of clever flips — from “Project Patta” wordplay to slick jabs at academic systems and trick culture. “I just came to my senses, I’m trippin’ if I’m trickin’ if I’m paying your tuition” was peak Rocky: Self-aware, stylish, and just left-field enough to stand out.

7. Livin It Up – Young Thug

“Livin It Up” is drenched in feel-good vibes and luxury excess, but ASAP Rocky still manages to bring depth without breaking the mood. His verse opened light and melodic before snapping into harder bars packed with layered imagery: “Red stones, I’m a vampire, it might petrify ya.” Rocky balanced between romantic hedonism and street-coded flexing, sounding effortlessly stylish throughout. While Thug crooned and Post provided the sticky hook, Rocky’s appearance felt the most dynamic.

8. HOODLUMZ – Denzel Curry

On the explosive closer to King of the Mischievous South Vol. 2, ASAP Rocky didn’t just keep pace with Denzel Curry’s chaos — he thrived in it. Coming in late with a barrage of flows and switch-ups, Rocky unleashed one of his grimiest verses in years. “My weird homie rock a blonde lace like ‘98 Eminem” was clever, confrontational, and full of layered cultural references. Over hardstyle-tinged production, he toes the line between absurdity and menace with ease.

9. Strangers – Danger Mouse & Black Thought

With lyrical giants like Black Thought, Killer Mike, and El-P on one track, ASAP Rocky could’ve easily been overshadowed — instead, he carved out one of the most memorable verses on “Strangers.” Swerving between clever punchlines (“Still got an iPhone 4 like the Wi-Fi broke”) and multilingual flair (“¿Qué paso, maricón?”), Rocky used wit, rhythm, and style as his weapon of choice. While the other emcees take a harder, more militant tone, Rocky sidestepped convention with a laid-back but razor-sharp delivery. His unorthodox wordplay gave the track a curveball no one else could’ve thrown.

10. Confidence – Fivio Foreign

ASAP Rocky over a drill beat might’ve raised eyebrows until he stepped into the booth and made it look effortless. On “Confidence,” Rocky opened and closed the track with slick, melodic precision, weaving punchlines and fashion references into a performance that sounded tailor-made for the genre. Lines like “Your drip more like ASAP Rocky starter kit” flipped his own icon status into flex fuel, while his cadence bounced smoothly over the beat’s syncopated chaos.

11. STREETS ALONE – Maxo Kream

Maxo Kream brought his vivid street imagery to WEIGHT OF THE WORLD, but it’s Rocky’s presence on “STREETS ALONE” that elevated the track into a full-blown anthem. Rocky handled both the hook and a standout verse, weaving punchlines and street philosophy with slick phrasing: “Call me Meagan Good, my money Nia Long.” He’s animated but controlled, blurring the lines between introspection and flex. The VLONE references, Tourette’s-style outbursts, and melodic pockets show just how versatile Rocky can be on trap production.

12. Wu-Tang Forever (Remix) – Drake

ASAP Rocky’s long-rumored verse on the “Wu-Tang Forever (Remix)” finally surfaced years after the song’s original iteration and delivered on the hype. Rocky didn't just match Drake’s tone — he elevated the track with slick Harlem storytelling, sharp Wu references, and his signature brand of brash elegance. “Feelin’ like Rae, same d**n ‘Lo sweater” bridged old-school New York with Flacko’s high-fashion bravado, while machine-gun metaphors and punchy introspection added tension.

13. Crib In My Closet – 2 Chainz

Over a Metro Boomin-produced flex anthem, Flacko turned a fashion-first concept into a runway of wordplay. His verse on “Crib in My Closet” oozed style and confidence, name-dropping Anna Wintour and Met Ball aesthetics while clowning rappers with weaker wardrobes. “Got Prada around from 1999 and s**t, bet you won’t find the s**t” was vintage Rocky: Self-referential, detail-obsessed, and culture fluent.

14. Kush Coma – Danny Brown

On Danny Brown’s psychedelic banger “Kush Coma,” Rocky steps in like a lucid dream in the middle of a mushroom trip. While Danny and ZelooperZ went off the rails with chaotic brilliance, Rocky’s verse was razor sharp and structurally tight, cutting through the haze with rapid-fire flexes: “Young hot n**ga done froze on ‘em... Should’ve died in Hell, but I rose on ‘em.” He balances spiritual brashness with street-smart punchlines, sounding both otherworldly and grounded in NYC cool.

15. Make It Stack – Lloyd Banks

Rocky’s verse on “Make It Stack” proved that he could go bar-for-bar with a punchline king like Lloyd Banks without losing his signature flair. On a cold Doe Pesci and Tha Jerm production, Rocky traded in his usual velvet flow for rapid-fire introspection and militant confidence: “Top is where I’m aiming, left the way I came in, I’ma keep on raving till them islands is the Caymans.” The Harlem rapper’s gritty poetry felt right at home next to Banks, but he still made the moment his own, sealing the feature with Versace shades, raised fists, and an unmistakable sense of purpose.

16. Yellow Tape – Fat Joe

Even among a giant like Lil Wayne, Rocky’s verse on “Yellow Tape” packed a punch worthy of a rewind. With its gritty M.O.P. sample and riot-ready energy, the song was already chaotic, but Rocky’s breathless barrage — “Call me Joey, I’m a BADASS, Harlem world like Baghdad”— added a layer of anarchy. He tossed out brand names and body counts with ease, switching flows mid-line like wardrobe changes. It’s one of Rocky’s most underrated performances.

17. Who Dat Boy – Tyler, The Creator

With eerie horror-flick production and a mad scientist aesthetic, this Flower Boy standout and its creator played like a sonic monster movie. Rocky’s verse was equally unpredictable, tossing out lines like “Never seen a n**ga in this much Raf, Still doin’ math when I miss my class” with effortless bravado. His flow danced over the beat with chaotic precision, providing a surreal counterbalance to Tyler’s menace. It’s a moment of creative parity between two innovators and a reminder of Rocky’s style-first, substance-rich presence.