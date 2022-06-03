Image Image Credit Gregory Bojorquez / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Young Buck, 50 Cent, Lloyd Banks Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

“G-Unit, we in here/ We could get the drama poppin', we don't care,” 50 Cent rapped on “What Up Gangsta,” and for a while, truer words had never been spoken. Formed in the early 2000s, the Get Rich or Die Tryin’ artist’s rap group, which included Tony Yayo, Lloyd Banks, Young Buck, and at various points, The Game and Kidd Kidd, dominated the East Coast.

After a handful of mixtapes, G-Unit formally arrived with their studio debut album, Beg For Mercy, in 2003. Riding on the momentum of 50 Cent’s own success, the project spawned hit after hit. Their sophomore effort, T·O·S (Terminate on Sight), came in 2008, and though it didn’t perform quite as well — perhaps due to 50 Cent’s very public falling-out with The Game and Buck in the interim — the crew delivered a few memorable cuts that kept G-Unit’s legacy intact. Here’s a look at 11 of their best.

1. Poppin’ Them Thangs

“Poppin’ Them Thangs” is quintessential G-Unit and arguably one of the best songs from Beg for Mercy. I mean, how could it not be with 50 Cent referencing his VMAs performance from earlier that year and dishing out lines like, “I'm confused, I like Megan, Monica, and Mya/ Missy's freaky and Brandy's shy, uh.” Moments later, Banks delivered bars about the Negro League and Osama bin Laden, while Buck seemingly foreshadowed The Game’s arrival in G-Unit with, “You ain't a Crip like Snoop, you ain't a Blood like Game.”

2. Wanna Get To Know You

The now-defunct group brought a different kind of energy to “Wanna Get To Know You,” thanks largely to Joe’s velvety hook and a sample of Marvin Gaye’s “Come Live With Me Angel.” Instead of throwing their typical jabs, which you’ll hear plenty of later, Buck, Banks, and 50 Cent got to smooth-talking about nightlife, girls, and chasing good times. It’s a posse cut that deserved way better, like maybe a music video treatment, and definitely more appreciation from fans.

3. Stunt 101

50 Cent first showed us “How to Rob” on the In Too Deep soundtrack, but a few years later, he and G-Unit gave us a step-by-step guide to flexing with “Stunt 101.” Banks shouted out their Reebok collab, followed by Buck looking back on his Cash Money days. Meanwhile, Fif came through with some of his most braggadocious bars ever about BMWs, VS diamonds, and a whole lot more that you’ll probably only ever see if you hit his tax bracket.

4. Hate It Or Love It (G-Unit Remix)

The Game’s time with G-Unit didn’t last long, but at least we got a handful of heaters out of his short run. After he and 50 Cent captured lightning in a bottle with the original “Hate It Or Love It,” the New York rapper doubled back a few months later with a remix featuring Yayo, Buck, and Banks. Fif’s verse stayed the same, but fans were obviously excited to hear new bars from The Game, especially with him dissing Irv Gotti and name-dropping Ashanti and N.W.A throughout his lengthy verse over Cool and Dre’s iconic beat.

5. I Don’t Know, Officer

One of the best things about the Get Rich or Die Tryin’ movie — aside from 50 Cent obviously acting in a semi-autobiographical story about himself — was the soundtrack. Sharing the title with his blockbuster album, it was only right Fif brought some real heat. On “I Don’t Know, Officer,” he threw shots at the “Hip Hop police” while advocating against snitching, enlisting Banks, Spider Loc, Prodigy, and Mase to back him up. Plus, we got to hear the last-mentioned artist take jabs at Loon and Fabolous: “I don't know why Loon and Fabby won't just say I'm they daddy.”

6. Loyal To The Game (Remix)

Loyal to the Game, Tupac Shakur’s sixth posthumous album, produced by Eminem, brought together collaborations that we probably wouldn’t have seen if he were still alive. Case in point: G-Unit’s version of the title track. Surprisingly, 50 Cent took a backseat to handle the hook, while Buck and Banks unloaded some of their best verses instead.

7. My Buddy

“My Buddy” wasn’t about G-Unit’s closest friends, partners, or any person at all — turns out, it was about their guns. The Scarface line, “Say hello to my little friend,” immediately made it clear, with Banks vividly recounting a murder attempt he survived. Buck essentially sealed the deal toward the end of his verse: “The Glock stay with me, we friends 'til the end.” Yayo, unfortunately, was still behind bars when the track dropped (though he obviously would’ve crushed his verse), something the crew cleverly acknowledged in the animated music video.

8. Nah I’m Talking Bout

G-Unit’s 2014 reunion at HOT 97’s Summer Jam may have been short-lived, but at least we got to see the original crew, plus their newer recruit Kidd Kidd, come together for "Nah I'm Talking Bout." Built around a sample of HS87’s “Grindin' My Whole Life,” the track saw the Unit reminding everyone that, despite all the time that had passed, they still had that same hunger we heard during their heydays.

9. Real Quick

Another gem tucked away on Back to the Street, G-Unit took on Drake’s “0 to 100” instrumental on the aptly titled “Real Quick.” The mid-2010s were pretty much the era of endless remixes, and as expected, the group came ready to play. Yayo fired off a Kevin Durant bar (“60 shots like KD at the Rucker's”), Kidd Kidd compared burning shells to bootleg CDs (“This clip rated R, n**gas PG/ Them shells burn like a bootleg CD), and Fif got straight to the point: “It's the Unit back to the bulls**t.” What’s not to like?

10. Changes

“All I hear is Jimmy want my s**t to flop, Dre don't care if I blow/ Godd**n, all this from f**king selling headphones,” is quite the opening line, even for 50 Cent. “Changes” saw the G-Unit frontman, Kidd Kidd, Yayo, Buck, and Banks dishing out bars about friends and family that switched up on them once success hit. Ironically enough, the lyrics foreshadowed the group’s own fallout over the next several years.

11. G'd Up

With Dr. Dre behind the boards, “G’d Up” landing on this list is a given. After all, the group nearly gave 50 Cent a run for his money with their references to the West Coast stalwart. Banks bragged about having ice that could “hit you from a block away like a beat from Dr. Dre,” while Buck shouted out the producer’s legendary “Nuthin’ but a ‘G’ Thang.” The trio definitely found their rhythm over one of the darkest, most minimal beats in Dre’s catalog.