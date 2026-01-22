Image Image Credit Ethan Miller / Staff via Getty Images. Image Alt A'ja Wilson #22 of the Las Vegas Aces reacts after hitting a shot against the Atlanta Dream in the fourth quarter of their game at Michelob ULTRA Arena on August 19, 2025. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position top

Key Takeaways

The WNBA released its 2026 schedule without a new Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) in place.

Players have voiced concern over unresolved issues, including revenue sharing and salary caps.

The 30th anniversary season is set to begin May 8, but labor tensions could affect its momentum.

The WNBA is ready to define a new chapter of women’s basketball, but without a finalized Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) on the table, fans are unsure how the 2026 season will play out. Schedules for all 15 franchises were released on Wednesday (Jan. 21), revealing a May 8 opener and big-ticket rematches like the showdown between the Las Vegas Aces and the Phoenix Mercury.

Each team will play 44 games, with an equal split of home and away games. The season ends on Sept. 24. A June 21 matchup between the Los Angeles Sparks and the New York Liberty will commemorate the league’s inaugural game in 1997, marking the 30th anniversary. Also on the books are 17 days for the annual in-season tournament, the WNBA Commissioner’s Cup, beginning on June 1. The championship game takes place on June 30, followed by the All-Star Game on July 25.

“This schedule reflects both how far the league has come and the momentum that continues to drive us forward. From welcoming two new organizations in Toronto and Portland to honoring our history with marquee matchups that connect the league’s first game to today’s stars,” said WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert in a statement.

But fans want an answer to a big question: “How [are] we releasing the WNBA schedule, but the CBA still isn’t done yet?” The WNBA and WNBPA, the players’ association, have been deadlocked in negotiations since the 2020 CBA expired in late October. Unresolved requests like increasing the players’ salary cap and their share of the league’s gross revenue remain key issues. As a result, social media users have been speaking out. As one person stated, the “WNBA [is] worried about the wrong s**t releasing the schedule but holding the CBA hostage.”

Players and fans respond to stalled CBA negotiations

Players sent a clear message on Instagram, urging the league to “stop playing games,” as excitement to see stars like Angel Reese and A’ja Wilson heated up. “After months of stalling negotiations, the WNBA and team owners continue to ignore player demands and jeopardize the future of women’s professional basketball. Without the players, there would be no WNBA,” reads a statement issued by the Writers Guild of America and the players’ association. They’re asking that supporters “send an email to WNBA leadership demanding they give the WNBPA the deal they deserve.” The comment section is flooded with messages that prove fans are standing with the athletes.

Although the lingering CBA negotiations cast a shadow over the upcoming season, the players and fans demanding transparency and fairness should push the league to make a move that will define its future for the better.