Image Image Credit Gregory Shamus / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Angel Reese #5 of the Chicago Sky and Caitlin Clark #22 of the Indiana Fever meet at mid court prior to tipoff for the Fever's home opener at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on May 17, 2025 Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese are two of the most talked-about players in the WNBA, and in women’s sports as a whole, period. Both have become household names, and more importantly, they’ve helped push the league into the spotlight as it continues to grow to bigger and bigger heights.

Naturally, they’ve been compared for years. That only intensified after the 2023 NCAA Championship, when LSU handed Iowa a loss. A little over a year later, both players were drafted into the WNBA: Clark as the No. 1 pick to the Indiana Fever, and Reese to the Chicago Sky at No. 7. Since then, they’ve gone on to be defining players of their generation.

Ahead, we revisited 10 of the best times Clark and Reese shared the court, whether in college or the pros. Let’s get into it.

1. Iowa at Maryland (Feb. 23, 2021)

This was the very first time Clark and Reese shared a court. Both were college freshmen, so thankfully, no one was calling it a rivalry just yet. Long story short, Maryland ended up blowing Iowa out by nearly 20 points. It was just the first page of something that, over time, would grow into much more.

2. Maryland vs. Iowa (March 13, 2021)

Maryland handled business in the 2021 Big Ten finals, torching Iowa for 104 points. Clark got hers (21 points and eight rebounds) but couldn’t stop the Terrapins from running away with the title. Despite coming off the bench, Reese made her minutes count with six points and six rebounds. Nobody made a big deal of it then, but it’s clear in hindsight how locked in the ladies were.

3. Maryland at Iowa (Feb. 14, 2022)

Compared to her previous games against Iowa, Reese elevated her game across the board. Actually, both she and Clark led the stats sheet with 25 and 19 points, respectively. Starting for Maryland, Reese held it down in the paint, grabbed 10 rebounds, and applied pressure against Iowa when it mattered most. Without a doubt, Clark helped close the gap in Maryland’s 81-69 win.

4. LSU vs. Iowa (April 2, 2023)

It was supposed to be the Caitlin Clark coronation. Instead, LSU dropped 102 points — more than any team had ever scored in a women’s title game at the time — and took the trophy back to Baton Rouge.

Clark still finished with 30 points and broke several records in the process, but the last word belonged to the Bayou Barbie. Reese notched 15 points, and perhaps most memorably, sparked national debate with her “You can’t see me” gesture. The 2023 NCAA Finals were arguably the biggest stage they shared, so major credit to both for rising to the moment.

5. LSU vs. Iowa (April 1, 2024)

Clark dominated from start to finish during this game. She dropped 41 points, buried nine threes, and tore through LSU’s defense to lead Iowa back to the Final Four. Reese fought hard with 17 points and 20 rebounds, but the Tigers simply couldn’t claw back. Their last college game before heading to the W was a little personal, to say the least.

6. Chicago Sky at Indiana Fever (June 1, 2024)

We’ll preface by saying both Clark and Reese had historic rookie years. One won Rookie of the Year. The other broke the WNBA’s single-season rebound record. The Sky and Fever’s first game of the 2024 season marked a big moment for the league.

The point guard had 11 points and eight rebounds, while the Chi-Town Barbie had eight and 13. Ultimately, Indiana ended up edging Chicago out by just one point in a 71-70 win.

7. Chicago Sky at Indiana Fever (June 16, 2024)

In addition to Clark, the Fever had plenty of talented players who can read the floor and make things happen, one of them being Aliyah Boston. The two proved to be a winning combination during Indiana’s second game against Chicago, which ended in a 91-83 loss for the latter. Reese had 11 points and 13 rebounds.

8. Indiana Fever at Chicago Sky (June 23, 2024)

Chicago tried switching things up during their third matchup — more help on Clark, more bodies in the paint — and to an extent, it worked. The WNBA star dished out a franchise-record 13 assists and 17 points. Reese, however, really pulled through for the Sky with a then-career-high 25 points and 16 boards. Chicago held on tight for their 88-87 victory.

9. Indiana Fever at Chicago Sky (Aug. 30, 2024)

There are two things worth appreciating about this game. First, how close the Fever and Sky were in the first half. Second, how focused and fluid Indiana looked with Clark leading the offense. Sometimes, blowouts say a lot, and this one did, with Indiana pulling off a 100–81 win over Chicago. As expected, Reese once again led all players in rebounds.

10. Chicago Sky at Indiana Fever (May 17, 2025)

It wasn’t the Sky’s best night, but both Reese and Clark still finished as game leaders. The point guard posted a triple-double — 20 points, 10 rebounds, 10 assists — in the Fever’s 93–58 win, as REVOLT previously reported. Meanwhile, Reese put up 12 points and dominated the glass with 17 rebounds.

What most people might remember from the matchup, though, is a foul from Clark across Reese’s arm that sent her to the floor. “Basketball play. Refs got it right. Move on,” the Chi-Town Barbie said in the postgame press conference. Clark added, “Let’s not make it anything that it’s not. It was just a good play on the basketball… I wasn’t trying to do anything malicious. That’s not the type of player I am.”