Key Takeaways

Wizkid surpassed 10 billion Spotify streams across all credits, a first for any African artist.

He is also the first to reach every billion-stream milestone from 1 billion to 10 billion on the platform.

His upcoming EP with Asake coincides with the milestone, highlighting Afrobeats’ growing global reach.

Wizkid just added another major win to his legacy.

On Sunday (Jan. 18), Chart Data reported that the Nigerian superstar became the first African artist in Spotify history to surpass 10 billion streams across all credits. In other words, between his own catalog, and every feature, assist, and collaboration tied to his name, Wizkid officially crossed a number no African artist has reached on the platform.

And the craziest part? It didn’t come out of nowhere. The singer has been steadily building toward this moment for years, turning global hits into long-lasting staples, and showing just how far Afrobeats can travel when the sound is led with intention.

Chart Data also noted that Wizkid is the first African artist to hit every billion-stream Spotify milestone — from 1 billion through 10 billion — meaning each major streaming benchmark has belonged to him first, every step of the way.

Wizkid and Asake’s “Jogodo” rollout adds fuel to the moment

The milestone comes right in the middle of Wizkid’s latest run with Asake, as the two continue warming fans up for their joint EP, REAL, Vol. 1, arriving Jan. 23. As REVOLT previously reported, the duo kicked off the rollout with the first single, “Jogodo,” which arrived with the full track list and cover art already in place. Wizkid announced it himself, writing, “Wizkid & Asake REAL, VOL 1 - EP OUT JAN. 23rd! Track list: 1. ‘Turbulence’ 2. ‘Jogodo’ 3. ‘Iskolodo’ 4. ‘Alaye.’” He added, “‘JOGODO’ is out now!”

Momentum kept climbing after @chartdata announced that “Jogodo” broke Spotify Nigeria history with 1.388 million single-day streams, setting the all-time record for the biggest single-day streaming total for a collaboration in the country.

Wizkid’s wins aren’t slowing down. In December, he expanded his story with Wizkid: Long Live Lagos, an HBO Original documentary directed by Karam Gill that follows his journey from Lagos to his history-making 2023 headline show at London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, making him the first African artist to sell out the venue.

At this point, Big Wiz isn’t just breaking records, he’s rewriting what global impact looks like.