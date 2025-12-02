Image Image Credit Dimitrios Kambouris / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Wizkid, wearing CHANEL, attends the CHANEL Tribeca Festival Artists Dinner at The Odeon on June 09, 2025 in New York City. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position top

Wizkid’s story has been told in pieces over the years — through world tours, chart-topping singles, cultural shifts, and viral moments — but Wizkid: Long Live Lagos aims to connect every thread. The trailer for the HBO Original documentary offers the most intimate look yet at how the Nigerian superstar uses music to reclaim African identity on the world stage.

Directed by Karam Gill, the film traces Wizkid’s rise from the streets of Lagos to his history-making 2023 headline at London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, the first sellout there by an African artist. The opening moments of the trailer set the tone, with his first-ever manager, Sunday Are, saying, “When you see how far Africa has come, you cannot ignore the impact of Wizkid.” Another voice adds, “He’s like the national hero, he’s like one of the biggest ambassadors for Nigeria.”

The nearly two-minute teaser doesn’t hold back from the deeper tensions that shaped the 35-year-old’s journey. “Wiz came from the hood,” Are says, prompting Wizkid to explain how his upbringing sharpened his connection to the art form. “In that kind of place, you have a different connection to music. It’s just a powerful tool, man, to survive.”

As clips of Wiz with his children appear, he expands on the purpose behind the fame: “It’s very important to us to educate the world about our culture.” Femi Kuti, musician and eldest son of Fela Kuti, adds another layer, stating, “The colonists took away our soul, but things are beginning to change… Wizkid is a symbol of hope.”

Wiz also pays homage to the lineage that shaped him, saying, “Fela Kuti was a big instrument into why I believed I could really make music,” while showing his tattoo of the Afrobeat pioneer. Wizkid: Long Live Lagos debuts Dec. 11 on HBO and will stream on HBO Max.

Wizkid debuts newborn daughter at ‘Long Live Lagos’ Tribeca Film Festival screening

Back in June, REVOLT was on site at the 2025 Tribeca Film Festival, where the documentary had its world premiere. Wizkid shocked the crowd by debuting his newborn daughter on the red carpet and later opened up about the emotional process of filming. During the Q&A, he explained, “We had a camera on me, like, just 24 hours traveling with me everywhere. The “Joro” hitmaker shared how the footage revealed moments even he didn’t realize were captured. “In the middle of everything, I was like, I would be cheating the fans if I don't really let them see the true me, like, my real life,” he added.

The night underscored exactly what the trailer promises — a film rooted in vulnerability, legacy, and African pride.