Image Image Credit Bennett Raglin / Stringer via Getty Images Image Alt Wizkid Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Before the influx of attention in the 2020s, Afrobeats also experienced a peak in the 2010s — a time when artists such as Wizkid began their rise to fame. Released in 2011, his debut album, Superstar, foreshadowed his success in music.

After his first release, Starboy consistently dropped smashes. This led to major opportunities, such as several collaborations with Drake, which birthed the crossover hits “One Dance” and “Come Closer.” The former track earned Wizkid his first No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. Moreover, the Nigerian artist worked with music legend Beyoncé on “Brown Skin Girl” for The Lion King: The Gift. The record’s accompanying visual earned him a Grammy Award for Best Music Video, alongside the Houston singer and her daughter Blue Ivy Carter.

While Wizkid had already garnered global recognition for nearly a decade, “Essence” featuring Tems took his acclaim to a new level. Along with being the song of the summer in 2021, the smash hit went four-times platinum in the United States alone. In addition, the remix featuring Justin Bieber secured a Top 10 placement on the Billboard Hot 100.

Let’s look at the albums that took Wizkid from young talent to global sensation. See REVOLT’s ranking of his projects below.

5. More Love, Less Ego

For his fifth studio album, Wizkid wanted to create a healing project. He believed it would capture the state of the world and a chapter of his life at the time.

“It’s part of my life,” he told Apple Music when explaining the title. “It’s like progression. The last one was Made In Lagos; that’s where I’m from. You already know where I’m from. Now, it’s just to show you what the world needs -- at this time right now, at this moment -- is a whole lot of love.”

Wizkid linked back up with producers like P2J and Kel-P, who brought the singer's popular sound and essence to life more. From Ayra Starr to seasoned vets like Skepta, More Love, Less Ego featured artists who aligned with Wizzy’s mix of Afrobeat, R&B and dancehall genres.

4. Sounds From The Other Side

Following Wizkid’s signing to RCA Records in March 2017, Sounds From The Other Side marked his first project under a major label. What’s more, it was also under his Starboy Entertainment company. During the management transition, the award-winning artist experimented with artists who worked in genres outside of Afrobeat and R&B. Alongside EDM trio Major Lazer, he created “Naughty Ride” and even explored reggaeton on “Daddy Yo,” the fan-favorite single from the LP.

Sounds From The Other Side included appearances from the likes of Drake, Chris Brown, Trey Songz and Ty Dolla Sign.

3. Ayo

Released in 2014, Ayo marked a time in Wizkid’s career that exponentially grew his fan base. The project included songs like “Ojuelegba,” which was produced by Legendury Beatz and became one of the star’s biggest tracks ever. The offering also put him on the world’s radar more, so much so that Drake caught a wave of it and recorded a remix.

Beating the infamous “sophomore album slump” phenomenon, the LP featured artists like Femi Kuti, Akon, Wale, Phyno, Banky W. and Seyi Shay.

2. Superstar

Superstar catapulted Wiz into the world of successful African artists. At the time, he was signed to Empire Mates Entertainment, a label founded by his former boss and mentor, Banky W. As Wizkid’s official introduction to the world, Superstar came in swinging with a tracklist that included “Pakurumo” and “Don’t Dull.”

The debut project’s overall theme was about his journey of beating the odds and in turn, achieving success. The album was a true Nigerian affair, featuring collaborations with Wande Coal, Banky W., Skales and D’Prince.

1. Made In Lagos

As previously reported by REVOLT, Made In Lagos was initially slated to drop on Oct.15, 2020. However, the release date was pushed back a couple weeks out of respect for the End SARS protests in Nigeria. Exploring love, joy and gratitude, the album exemplified what Wizkid does best -- he creates infectious melodies that evoke good vibes and gets people’s bodies moving.

“When I said I was gonna make an album named Made In Lagos, I didn’t know how important it was,” Wizkid told British Vogue. “As each day passed by, I think the meaning of the album got stronger for me. I was like, ‘I have to make this one of my best albums.’”

He added, “I wanted to bring some light into the world, so I’m glad it came out like that.”

Featuring Burna Boy, Damian Marley, H.E.R. and more, Made In Lagos earned Grammy Award nominations in 2022 for Best Global Music Album and Best Global Music Performance for “Essence.”